The government lied for DECADES: RFK Jr.'s food pyramid exposes the FAT truth

When Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. flipped the food pyramid upside down, he exposed a decades-old government lie — and “Culture Apothecary” host Alex Clark tells Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck that the government hid the truth for a reason.

“When I was growing up, the food pyramid, it just came out in the '90s. This was in every single textbook in public schools. And it really wasn’t designed for health, like we all thought. Come to find out, it was all designed for profit,” Clark tells Glenn.

“It was not just bad science. It was completely rigged. So the dietary guidelines were written by these committees that were riddled with conflicts of interest. They were people that were tied financially to grain producers, the sugar interest groups, ultra-processed food companies,” she continues.

At the base of the food pyramid, Americans were told they needed to be consuming 11 servings of grains per day.

“They were shelf-stable and they were really profitable. So that had nothing to do with health,” Clark says.

“We were also told that fat was the enemy. So I’m sure you remember, Glenn, like everyone was saying low-fat,” she adds.

“Yeah, and we got fat once everybody started going low-fat,” Glenn chimes in.

“Yes! So we were told butter was bad, eggs were the enemy, beef, you know, red meat was bad for you, they’re all dangerous,” Clark responds.

“It all kind of ends up leading to higher rates of heart attacks and heart disease, and the group eating less fat had more heart attacks. And they buried this data for 16 years. We knew that this was happening,” she explains.

“This is why the new dietary guidelines matter so much. … For the first time maybe ever, Glenn, the government is telling parents the truth, at least about this,” she adds.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.