‘The storm is here’: Glenn Beck delivers urgent plan to prepare for the coming food supply crisis

A “monster drought” is currently affecting more than 61% of the lower 48 U.S. states — the highest level for this time of year since 2000 — with nearly all of the Southeast and two-thirds of the West parched. Concerns over wildfires, water supplies, food prices, and even shortages are mounting quickly.

Glenn Beck pulls no punches about the severity of this drought: “The South is baked. Sugar cane, rice, peanuts, fruit trees [are] choking under severe, extreme, and even exceptional drought. Out in the plains (that's our bread basket), winter wheat is sitting in dust; it can't germinate because it doesn't have the water. In the West, the mountain snow pack is vanishing before our eyes.”

Our farmers, he warns, are “barely hanging on,” and that burden will soon impact us.

“Food costs are going up and not a little — a lot. Beef, grains, produce, everything that comes from the fields all across our fruited plain. It's going to cost more at the grocery store, and it's coming sooner and faster than most people want to even admit,” says Glenn.

He urges his audience to start by fasting and praying.

“I'm asking you to fast and pray for rain all across the country. I'm asking you to fast and pray for our farmers because our farmers are under extreme stress. ... They are probably the most important cog in the chain of this machinery,” he says.

The second thing Glenn implores his audience to do is “stop depending on this system.”

“It is really important that you become as food independent as possible. If you don't have food storage, you should. If you have a scrap of yard, plant a garden this spring — tomatoes, beans, potatoes, greens, anything you can grow. Anything,” he pleads.

Whether it’s starting a “neighborhood garden,” learning how to “preserve” different foods, or “[stocking] a little extra when you can,” the time to prepare is now.

“This isn't just about rain or fertilizer prices, market prices. ... We are in a spiritual war, and I'm telling you, the very gates of hell will come against us in the days ahead,” Glenn warns.

Our current state of disunity, he cautions, will only make matters worse.

Glenn begs his audience to seek unity: “This too shall pass, but it will pass a whole lot easier if we stop pulling in different directions and start sticking together; if we stop hating one another and start helping one another; if we start to get to know our neighbors and say, ‘Look, I don't care how you vote, man, but have you seen the price of food?"’

“Plant your seeds in the ground, and plant seeds of love in your heart and in your faith, and get ready because the storm is here.”

To hear more, watch the video above.

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