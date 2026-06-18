The utopia trap: Glenn Beck warns America is living this disturbing experiment that ENDS in extinction

What happens when every problem disappears? In one of the most unsettling social experiments ever conducted, scientist John Calhoun created a perfect paradise for mice — complete with unlimited food, safety, and comfort.

“1968, a scientist comes out, and he’s decided he’s going to make utopia, not for people, but for mice and rats. OK? His name was John Calhoun. He worked at the National Institute of Mental Health, and he wanted to answer the question that I think should interest all of us,” Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck explains.

That question is, “What happens with a society when every problem is removed?”

“So he builds this paradise. It’s a mouse world. Unlimited food, water that never runs out, no predators, no disease, perfect temperature, endless nesting material. Every danger, every want, every stressor that a mouse has ever faced in the history of mice — completely gone. The only thing he gives them, besides protection, was each other and time,” Glenn says.

Calhoun put four male and four female mice into the experiment, and “at first, it’s mouse heaven.”

“They breed. The population doubled about every 55 days,” Glenn explains. “And he called this the strive period. It was heaven, and it was working exactly as designed. But by day 300 or 315, something like that, there were more than 600 mice thriving in a space that he had built to hold nearly 4,000.”

“That’s the peak. Something starts to go horribly wrong. Growth slows for no physical reason. They can’t figure it out. All of a sudden. And in all 25 experiments, exactly the same thing,” he says.

“There’s no role left for a mouse to fill. And a creature with no role, no struggle, no purpose, starts to come apart. The males who had nothing to fight for either turned violent or vanished into apathy,” he continues. “Let me ask you something. What’s happening in our society right now?”

Glenn points to the young men growing up who have nothing to fight for, explaining that they’ve also turned violent and apathetic.

“Then you have the moms. The mothers stopped mothering. They abandoned their young. They began attacking their young. They forgot about their children. The whole intricate social order that made a mouse a mouse completely dissolved in 25 identical experiments 25 times,” he explains.

“Then came the most haunting part of the experiment, I think. There’s a new kind of mouse that appears. This mouse didn’t fight. They didn’t court. They didn’t mate. They didn’t compete. They wouldn’t engage with others at all,” he says.

These mice were called “the beautiful ones” because they spent all their time grooming themselves instead of foraging or fighting.

And with their emergence, the population began to decline.

“On day 600, in a world still overflowing with food, the last baby is born,” Glenn says. “Day 600. After that, nothing. Not one mouse, not ever. And on day 920, the last mice, the last of the mice dies in paradise.”

“And Universe 25 becomes the 25th tomb,” he adds.

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