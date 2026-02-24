‘This is crazy’: Glenn Beck questions Obama alien claim and Trump's response

Last week, Barack Obama sent a shock wave through the public when he acknowledged the existence of alien life. During a podcast interview with Brian Tyler Cohen, the former president answered, “Yes, they’re real,” when Cohen point blank asked, “Are aliens real?”

Obama followed up his admission, however, with, “But I haven't seen them,” which he reiterated in greater detail the following day on social media .

President Trump then responded to the viral comment by accusing Obama of improperly disclosing classified information, calling it a "big mistake,” while stating he personally doesn't know if aliens are real. He then announced that he would direct federal agencies and the Pentagon to begin releasing government files on UFOs, UAPs, extraterrestrial life, and related matters due to "tremendous interest" in the topic.

“This is crazy,” says Glenn Beck.

“You wouldn't be breaking the classified information rule if you were saying they didn't exist and they didn't exist. That's not classified information. Why would you classify that they didn't exist?” he asks.

What’s really going on with this sequence of high-profile comments on alien life? Is full disclosure finally here, or is something else at play?

On this episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Glenn, his chief researcher Jason Buttrill, and executive producer Rikki Ratliff-Fellman address this hot-button question.

Glenn and Jason aren't convinced that these recent events will lead to genuine disclosure. They speculate that the establishment bracing for massive fallout is a sign the hype might be engineered.

For example, just last month, Helen McCaw, a former senior analyst at the Bank of England, wrote an urgent letter to its governor, warning that any official White House confirmation of extraterrestrial life could unleash immediate financial catastrophe.

Glenn reads from a New York Post article that addressed the controversy: “If such a disclosure comes from the White House, Cambridge-educated McCaw projected in her letter, the revelation will send shockwaves through financial markets and the banking system — and inspire general unrest amongst Earthlings.”

“Are we really that fragile?” Glenn asks skeptically, noting that his church attendance and stock investments wouldn’t be rocked by the revelation that alien life is real.

In fact, he believes that the probability of alien life is rather high.

“As Carl Sagan used to say, what a horrible waste of space if we are alone. I mean, think of the vastness of space. All of this was created, and we're the only forms of intelligent life? That makes no sense whatsoever,” he declares.

But is the exchange between Obama and Trump really leading us toward an answer?

Although the prospect of finding out the truth about aliens makes him “kind of excited,” Glenn and Jason aren’t hopeful that genuine disclosure is on the horizon.

“It does seem very, very convenient that every time a major story is going on, we get a new disclosure hint,” says Jason.

“I think this whole thing is much more likely a psyop,” Glenn agrees. “I mean, what would be the one thing that would unite everybody on Earth? People in space coming to get you.”

“So what is the psyop? Are they trying to distract us from ... war with Iran? The economy?” asks Rikki.

Glenn’s answer?

Epstein.

“This is all happening the week of Epstein,” he says.

To hear more of the panel’s conversation, watch the video above.

