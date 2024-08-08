Glenn Beck GOES OFF on Kamala Harris and her radical VP pick Tim Walz

After weeks of speculation, Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her 2024 vice presidential candidate — and Glenn Beck is not impressed.

“This is the governor that is Bernie Sanders' favorite governor. Kamala is more left than Bernie Sanders,” Glenn says. “So you have two radicals.”

“One from California who was in charge of crime in California. How’s that working out for California? And the other one is the leftist from the home state of Ilhan Omar and little Somalia. How’s that working out for you?” Glenn asks.

Walz was the governor of Minnesota when the George Floyd riots were taking place, and the result of the actions he took during that time — or didn’t take — was a disaster.

“His major cities burned to the ground during BLM, and he did nothing,” Glenn says, adding, “I’m sure he supported Kamala when she was saying we have to bail these innocent people out who are lighting fires.”

Walz’s inability to be an authority figure during his reign as governor is deeply concerning to Glenn, as there’s no way his horrific track record qualifies him to be vice president of the United States.

“This is the party that’s going to ‘save democracy,’” he mocks. “I question the sanity of people. I think we have gone insane. I think we will be viewed by historians as a group of people that got so wrapped up in other gods, the gods of their party, that nothing mattered.”

Meanwhile, Glenn notes, the left was up in arms when Donald Trump was quoted saying that he could go out into the middle of a street in New York, shoot someone, and still be loved.

“Look at what’s happened to your country. Look what’s happened to your savings. Look what’s happened to your 401k. Look what’s being taught to your children. Look at the future of your children. Look at your community and what’s happened with crime. Look at your border, tell me about what’s happened to you personally, and you don’t care,” Glenn passionately exclaims.

“And you don’t care. You just go right along with it. You’re insane,” he adds.

