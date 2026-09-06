Tired midterm voters want ‘normal’ — but that’s a costly trap, warns Glenn Beck

Heading into midterm elections this fall, Washington is zeroed in on socialism, party loyalty, and political power, but Glenn Beck warns that the issue capable of overwhelming every political talking point is sitting at the bottom of voters’ grocery carts.

“Pew just asked voters in July what they would most want to hear about, and it was prices,” he says. “People ask which party they trust on the economy, and it's 37 to 36 so it's a coin flip.”

“People are tired, and they want normal,” he concludes.

But the nation being exhausted and desperate for relief is a scary place to be, Glenn warns. What this Pew data reveals, he argues, is that tired people don’t carefully pick a philosophy or ideology; they pick whichever path sounds more promising — even if it leads off a cliff.

On this episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Glenn goes back to 1920 to show what a worn-out country actually does with its vote.

“We've been here before. 1920, this country was wrung out in a way that makes us look coddled right now — a war, then a flu that killed more than the war, strikes, bombs in the mail, riots, prices that were eating a paycheck alive, socialism and progressivism gone wild,” Glenn recalls.

Ohio newspaperman Warren Harding campaigned on one word: “normalcy.” The message resonated so deeply with the public that he won in a huge landslide. But in that same election, roughly one million people still voted for socialist Eugene Debs, who at the time was in federal prison and couldn’t even campaign.

Glenn draws one conclusion: Exhaustion ≠ moderation.

“I think that's what we keep getting wrong. A tired country does not move to the center. It just moves away, and it moves away in any direction that's open,” he says.

He fears that the 2026 midterms will mirror the 2020 and 2024 elections, where people voted based on their overwhelming desire for “rest” instead of which candidate had the soundest philosophy.

“A man doing math in a grocery store ... is not being propagandized, OK? He's doing math, and his arithmetic is right,” says Glenn, “and no microphone, no propaganda beats arithmetic — not mine, not a cable news network’s, not the president’s, nobody.”

“You can be entirely right about the direction of the country and still lose to a receipt from the grocery store, and I think that's what's happening,” he warns.

But many of the Democratic midterm candidates are “Marxists,” Glenn points out, and while voting for them may scratch the normalcy itch, there’s nothing normal about Marxism.

Normal, he explains, isn’t really something we can vote for. Only “programs” can be voted for — and that applies to both sides of the political aisle.

Glenn reminds that Harding’s promise of normalcy may have won over voters, but “his administration became synonymous for corruption.”

“Any man who promises you that he's going to take you back to that place [of normalcy] is selling you something, and he's selling you something he doesn't have,” he says.

There’s only one standard for measuring if what a candidate is offering is truly “normal,” says Glenn, and that’s the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.

To hear more, watch the video above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.