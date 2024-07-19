There’s something in the air at this year’s RNC — something that Glenn Beck hasn’t felt in a long time.

According to him, this is a “different party” than we’ve seen before, and that’s because the man who spoke on stage last night — the man who will lead the party and likely the nation — is a “very, very different Donald Trump.”

"I've Never Seen Him Like This": Glenn Beck's Biggest Takeaways From Trump's RNC Speech youtu.be

“I’ve never seen him like this; I’ve never heard him speak this way; I’ve never seen him take the stage the way he did,” says Glenn, adding that this reformed Trump comes across as “humbled,” a stark contrast to his typical bombastic persona.

Trump’s newfound humility is almost certainly the result of nearly being murdered on live television. Coming face to face with death has clearly awakened the nominee’s spiritual side, as he claimed that “God saved [his] life” again in his RNC speech last night.

“Now, there's something else that happened that I haven't heard a lot of people talk about,” says Glenn. “Donald Trump has kind of shifted gears into this zone of, ‘I know what I know, I know what I feel, and I know who the other side is and they're dismissed.”’

“He's not fighting them like he was before,” he continues, adding that “it's almost as if [Trump] feels that the outcome is already there, and he doesn't need to push the envelope anymore; he just needs to say the truth.”

Another uncharacteristic thing he did was “[write] this speech himself,” which Glenn found to be “riveting material.”

He also said that he was “not going to mention [Joe Biden’s] name anymore.”

“To me that may be lowering the temperature a little bit,” says Glenn, but it’s also perhaps Trump’s way of acknowledging that “Joe Biden is not going to be the nominee.”

“Why waste his hour … 90 minutes of television making a case against a guy who's not going to be running?” he asks.

