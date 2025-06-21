Dan Bongino says hundreds of arrests have been made from anti-ICE riots: 'We are not done'

Over the past month, numerous cities have erupted in protests against deportation operations by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, led by massive demonstrations in Los Angeles, California. Some protesters resorted to violence and vandalism, which was denounced by local officials.

According to FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, those involved in the violence are beginning to face justice. On Saturday Bongino released an update on investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and included one about the ICE rioting.

'I told you we would not forget. I wasn’t kidding. Stay tuned for more.'

In the update, Bongino said that over 700 people had been arrested for their alleged role in the anti-ICE riots and promised that more arrests were coming.

"We warned those violently acting out in the recent riots that we would not tolerate it, and we would not forget," wrote Bongino on the X social media platform.

"Over 700 arrests have been made in coordination with our federal and state partners. Many of those arrests are members of organized groups, and we are pouring [sic] through data in pursuit of more bad actors. We are not done. We are in the process of identifying and moving in on those who threw rocks at law enforcement officers and damaged property.

"I told you we would not forget," he concluded. "I wasn’t kidding. Stay tuned for more."

Much of the rioting kicked off in Los Angeles after a the president of the SEIU union was detained and injured during an ICE operation on June 7. The union claimed that he was only documenting the activities of ICE, but he was later charged with one felony count of conspiracy to impede an officer.

RELATED: LA Dodgers say they blocked ICE agents at stadium after campaign to pressure team to condemn deportations

Photo by Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Trump administration responded to the rioting by activating thousands of National Guard troops and hundreds of U.S. Marines to help federal troops who were under siege. The actions have been decried by Democrats Gov. Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, who accuse the president of militarizing the streets.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!