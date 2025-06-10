Anti-ICE violence spreads across America: Here's a roundup from Monday

Violence and vandalism from the protests against deportation operations by Immigration and Customs Enforcement have now spread from Los Angeles, California, to other cities and locales.

On Tuesday, large-scale protesting and rioting were reported in two cities in Texas as well as numerous other major cities. President Donald Trump had vowed to implement mass deportations, but those efforts have been stymied by legal challenges and violent protests against ICE officers and operations.

When the crowd became unruly and ignored commands from police, officers pepper-sprayed some of the participants and later deployed tear gas.

While some Democrat politicians have made statements against violence and vandalism during the protests, they have also accused the president of intentionally escalating the confrontation for political advantage.

Dallas

Rioters attacked police during a protest in downtown Dallas, prompting authorities to declare the protest an unlawful assembly and shut it down. Some fires can be seen in images from social media.

Hundreds joined the protest that began at Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge and lasted for hours.

WFAA-TV documented the arrest of two people, but the Dallas Police Department said only one had charges pending. The outlet reported that protesters had been throwing water bottles and a firework at police. The police deployed pepper spray and smoke against the unruly crowd.

Austin

Socialists organized a protest at the Texas State Capitol on Tuesday and marched to the J.J. Pickle Federal Building, which was used to hold ICE detainees, according to KXAN-TV.

Protesters chanted, “We will not put up with ICE. Say it once, say it twice," and, “Whose streets? Our streets.”

When the crowd became unruly and ignored commands from police, officers pepper-sprayed some of the participants and later deployed tear gas. Austin Police then arrested some protesters.

The J.J. Pickle Federal Building was vandalized with messages that included, “ICE NEEDS 2 SURRENDER & RELEASE THE HOSTAGES," and, “MODERN DAY SLAVERY DISGUISED AS CRIMINAL REFORM.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said about a dozen protesters were arrested.

"Between the Austin Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety, more than a dozen protesters were arrested in Austin," he wrote on social media. "Peaceful protesting is legal. But once you cross the line, you will be arrested. FAFO."

Los Angeles

In Los Angeles, swarms of rioters were zip-tied and loaded onto buses Tuesday evening. Trump has ordered 4,000 National Guard troops into the fray, while Defense Sec. Pete Hegseth ordered a battalion of U.S. Marines to deploy into the area as well.

Police reported that 50 protesters were arrested over the weekend rioting in Los Angeles, with charges including attempted murder with a Molotov cocktail as well as assault with a deadly weapon on an officer.

Arrests were reported in other cities in California, including San Francisco, Santa Ana, San Jose, and San Diego.

New York and the East Coast

At least nine people were arrested in New York City protests, including an unruly mob at Trump Tower in Midtown. Protests were also reported in Boston, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

The South and the Midwest

Other rallies were reported in Atlanta, Memphis, Chicago, Detroit, Oklahoma City, Charlotte, and Louisville, according to NBC News.

Even more protests are being planned in other cities for the rest of the week.

