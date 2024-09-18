FBI whistleblower WARNS about agent investigating 2nd Trump assassination attempt

The FBI is investigating the incident at the Trump International Golf Club in Florida as a second assassination attempt against Donald Trump — but is the FBI trustworthy to lead this investigation?

FBI whistleblower Steve Friend, who exposed what really happened in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid — is blowing the whistle again. This time, he’s warning that the same FBI office is handling this investigation.

“The guy who authorized that, and then dummied evidence up, is the guy in charge now of the FBI’s investigation of this shooter,” Glenn Beck says, shocked.

“It actually goes a little bit deeper than that Glenn,” Friend comments.

Friend explains that Jeffrey Beltre was once the deputy assistant director of the security division for the FBI before assuming his current post as a special agent in charge of Miami’s FBI.

His prior position is the branch that goes after the whistleblowers.

Friend notes that Beltre has said that “they were looking to purge from the ranks people who were military veterans because he thought that they were disloyal, as well as people who attended regular religious worship ceremonies and opposed the coronavirus vaccine.”

When he announced he was going to Miami, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Deputy Director Paul Abbate, and Executive Assistant Director Jen Moore told him to cleanse his social media accounts of all the anti-Trump vitriol.

“Now, he’s in a position of authority in the FBI Miami office, and that is the office that has the responsibility for investigating this latest assassination attempt,” Friend explains.

“So you think the guy who wanted to purge the FBI of military people, religious people, and Trump supporters might not do an honest investigation?” Glenn asks.

