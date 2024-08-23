‘Conspiracy central’: Is the government COVERING UP the truth about the Trump assassination attempt?

Over a month has passed since the Trump assassination attempt and still, nothing seems to add up.

Not only did Trump’s Secret Service bodyguards fail to protect him, but he was denied more security despite a known Iranian threat. Even if it’s all just sheer incompetence, it’s still incredibly troubling.

“One of the things I worry about is the recent assassination attempt on Donald Trump, which exposed how the paper tiger of the Secret Service, how they were not the James Bonds of the world,” investigative journalist and author Gerald Posner tells Glenn Beck.

Posner believes this “might encourage a copycat” who realizes that “the system is vulnerable.”

However, Glenn isn’t so sure that it can just be chalked up to incompetence — and that the system might be working just as it’s supposed to.

“This is conspiracy central,” Glenn comments. “Everything the government is doing, everything the Secret Service is doing, the FBI, is not normal. And if you don’t want conspiracy theories, they’re acting exactly the wrong way.”

“You hit the nail on the head,” Posner agrees. “The government in this case is not only hiding information from the American public, from investigators, from researchers, we’re getting some members in Congress who are getting whistleblowers who are coming forward.”

“That’s not the way to get information when the former president of the United States came within an inch of being killed,” he continues. “They should have learned from the Kennedy assassination; they didn’t. They should have learned from the King assassination, cover-ups do not work well.”

“And it doesn’t have to be the cover-up of a murder. It’s just the cover-up of the truth,” he adds.

