The ‘TERRIFYING’ theory on the mysterious fleet of drones spotted near Trump golf course

Over the last few weeks, clusters of large drones have been spotted flying around the Raritan River, which is located near North Central New Jersey. These alleged sightings have sparked concerns due to their proximity to President-elect Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf course as well as Picatinny Arsenal, a U.S. military research and manufacturing facility.

According to reports, these drones have been appearing since mid-November and usually return on a daily basis, flying in formation. In response, the FAA has issued temporary flight restrictions over Bedminster golf course and Picatinny Arsenal.

The FBI has also been investigating.

However, the FBI and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas’ involvement doesn’t make Glenn Beck feel any better.

“Does anybody think [Mayorkas] has any credibility whatsoever? He's like, ‘Well, I don't know what's going on,”’ he says, pointing out that Mayorkas also didn’t know what was going on at our border.

The FBI as well as New Jersey law enforcement have given similar statements, claiming that they don’t know where these drones came from or what their purpose is.

“That could very well be surveillance on the average American because they’re doing police work, [or] it could be our government doing it,” he says, noting that the sheer size of these drones (some reportedly as big as cars) likely aren’t owned by hobbyists.

“I think this is most likely our government. Second most likely — this is a China balloon,” he says. “The Chinese military drones that are in these gigantic fields, and thousands of thousands of them are flying in formation ... God forbid we get into World War III. Our aircraft carriers are going to be the horses of World War I.”

Co-host Stu Burguiere, however, thinks that it wouldn’t even take military personnel or government officials to pull off a drone attack.

“I think a lot of normal people could put that together with not that much effort,” he says, calling the prospect “terrifying.”

Glenn then recalls an equally terrifying memory, in which a man demonstrated how drones will be the next weapon of war.

To hear it, watch the clip above.

