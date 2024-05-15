Is this the REAL reason Biden is debating Trump before the DNC?

President Biden has challenged former president Donald Trump to not one but two presidential debates.

The challenge was initiated when Biden released a 13-second video, which Stu says contained “five jump cuts” because he “could not get through the whole thing.”

“Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020, and since then he hasn’t shown up for debate. Now, he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal. I’ll even do it twice. So, let’s pick the dates, Donald. I hear you’re free on Wednesdays,” Biden said in the short video.

“When did the presidential debates become MMA?” Glenn asks.

“At least MMA fighters typically look like they could walk to the stage,” Stu jokes before explaining what’s actually going on.

“Joe Biden challenges Donald Trump to two debates,” he says, “this is not what is happening at all. We, of course, have a Presidential Commission for debates set up that has been set up and has been going on for a very long time. They were planning on having three debates.”

This would make Biden the first candidate since the Commission was founded in 1987 to avoid the Commission.

Biden also wants the first debate to be much earlier than usual, which would be before the Democratic National Convention.

“You know why this is happening?” Glenn says. “A: You do it in the fall, it’s going to be Michelle Obama. And B: The most important is it will be so far in the past. You don’t want to have a bad impression of a debate in October or September.”

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.