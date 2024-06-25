Why did Biden give Trump this MAJOR advantage in their first debate??

After winning a coin toss, Joe Biden’s campaign team was given a serious advantage. The president had the choice of either choosing which podium Biden will stand behind in the upcoming debate or whether Biden would be given the last word against Donald Trump.

While the better choice seems obvious, Biden’s campaign team chose the podium.

“This is not just his senility, it’s from the people who brought you the end of the Afghani war,” Glenn Beck jokes, though he isn’t sure why they would make this kind of decision.

Stu Burguiere has a theory.

“You got whatever drug cocktail they’re pumping into this guy, he’s going to be all pumped up for that first 45 minutes, but by the end it’s going to be a disaster,” he tells Glenn, who notes it's a “possibility.”

However, Glenn still can’t wrap his head around why someone with a track record as bad as Biden would allow Trump to have the last word.

“All Donald Trump has to say for his closing statement is, ‘Look, I understand you for inflation. I understand what you’re going through with the gas pump, I understand how you feel about your safety, and the border, I understand how you feel about all these things. You just heard him, is that the vigorous leader that’s going to solve these problems?’” Glenn explains.

“I would never let somebody have the last word in a debate,” he adds.

“It’s a weird development,” Stu agrees, adding, “I cannot understand that at all.”







