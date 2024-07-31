The REAL conspiracy theorists: Crazed leftists CAN’T admit Trump was hit by a bullet!

After the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, leftists are showing their true colors — that they might have been the real conspiracy theorists all along.

To kick off one of these shiny new conspiracies, FBI Director Christopher Wray suggested in his congressional testimony that Trump may have been hit with a glass shard, not a bullet.

“I guess from Kamala’s glass ceiling that she broke or, you know, maybe it was shrapnel,” Glenn Beck says sarcastically, adding, “It was a bullet.”

“It is so insane how these conspiracy theories come from the left, and they just expand and expand and expand on them,” he says.

2024 communications director for Donald Trump, Caroline Sunshine, wholeheartedly agrees.

“We don’t have time to be wasting hearing Christopher Wray go through the semantics of ‘was it shrapnel, was it a bullet.’ It was an assassination attempt on a former U.S. president’s life,” she says.

Not only has Trump been examined by his esteemed physician who concluded that he had a bullet wound, but people like Wray seem to forget Corey Comperatore lost his own life to a bullet that day.

“His wife is left without a husband, his children are left without a father. We had multiple people injured and we’re wasting time on shrapnel versus bullet,” she adds.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.