Trump ‘duped by Israel’? Glenn Beck asks Lara Trump about Iran strikes and betrayal claims — and she doesn’t hold back

In the wake of the United States and Israel’s joint military operation against Iran, some people — even “some of the president’s former supporters in right-wing media,” says Glenn Beck — are spreading the narrative that Trump has been “duped by Israel” into starting a war with Iran.

Is the man globally known for being impervious to pressure really acting under Israel’s influence?

To get the truth about the president’s motivation, Glenn speaks with Lara Trump, President Trump’s daughter-in-law.

Lara’s immediate response to the suggestion that “Israel has dragged Donald Trump into this war” is laughter.

“The only person who makes decisions for Donald Trump is Donald Trump,” she says.

“He takes account of what people around him have to say. He likes to get a lot of opinions, a lot of thoughts, which any smart person and any good leader would actually do. But then he's the person who makes that decision,” the former RNC chair adds.

To those who are accusing the president of abandoning the “America First” agenda, she argues that crippling the Iranian regime is in America's — and the world’s — best interest.

“Let's be really clear when it comes to Iran. This is a regime that has been for nearly 50 years chanting ‘death to America’ and ‘death to Israel.’ ... They were on the verge of developing a nuclear weapon. That would have been detrimental not only to the United States, but to the entire world,” Lara tells Glenn.

“This president has always said he wants to put America first. You don't have an America if Iran has a nuclear weapon because we know they would have deployed it on us. They want to wipe us off the map,” she continues.

She says that “no one has made any decision [about Iran] other than this president” and that his decisive action was solely “based on the intelligence ... his assessment of things ... [and] on the fact that he wants to put America first and protect American citizens above all else.”

“I have personally been told over and over again for 25 years ... [Iran] could be weeks away [from developing a nuclear weapon],” says Glenn. “What was it this time that made him go, ‘We have to take care of it right now’?”

Lara’s answer is profound: “I obviously don't get the detailed intelligence briefings like he does, but I'll just say this ... I think he definitely, without a shadow of a doubt, believes that his life was spared in Butler, Pennsylvania, so that he could go on to lead this country, and he was made for such a time as this.”

