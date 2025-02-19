The INCREDIBLE story of how Biden gave Trump the ‘gift’ of mass firings

Shockingly, every government official who has been fired by President Trump should blame Joe Biden — and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer knows from experience why that is.

“September 1, I get an email, of 2021, and it says, ‘Dear Mr. Spicer, thank you for your service on the U.S. Naval Academy Board of Visitors. By 6:00 tonight, please submit your resignation or you will be fired,’ and I thought, ‘Whoa,’” Spicer tells Glenn Beck on “The Glenn Beck Program.”

Spicer’s term was supposed to end 60 days later.

“I was like, ‘You couldn’t wait 60 days just to have it for free?’” Spicer says. “I obviously wasn’t going to get reappointed; Biden had his right to appoint his people, great. So it turns out, he fired everybody, myself from the Naval Academy board, Russ Vought from the Naval Academy board, and then a guy named H.R. McMaster from the West Point board.”

When Spicer refused to resign, Stephen Miller of America First came to him with the idea of suing the Biden administration.

Spicer explains that the plan was to “go to court and make Joe Biden argue that he has the absolute authority to fire anybody, and because we’re not going to win the case, they’ll rule against us.”

When the Biden administration won the suit, the media started calling Spicer out for losing the case.

“And I go, ‘Did I?’” He laughs.

“So Donald Trump gets elected,” he says. “Guess what? Spicer v. Biden has given President Trump the authority to fire anyone he wants.”

