How Trump’s 15% tax plan could UNLEASH American prosperity

President Trump is working on a plan to lower corporate tax rates to 15% for companies that make their products in the United States — and Trump’s informal economic adviser and Committee to Unleash Prosperity co-founder Stephen Moore believes it’s a great plan.

“What Trump is basically talking about, which I think is a really interesting idea, is not necessarily getting rid of the income tax, but lowering all the tax rates to 15%,” Moore tells Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program.”

“I broached with Trump the other day, this idea of 15, 15, 15. So how about if we have a 15% corporate rate, a 15% individual income tax rate, a 15% universal tariff, a 15% capital gains dividend,” he continues. “Can you imagine that?”

“It would unleash prosperity like nobody’s business,” Glenn agrees.

However, some Americans are still rightfully concerned that tariffs are just another tax on an already heavily taxed population.

“What he wants to do is charge a 15% tax on things that are made in China, or Europe, or Japan, but if it’s made in Michigan or Ohio or Pennsylvania or California or Maine, he wants to have the rate 15%,” Moore explains.

“What I’m saying is you’re going to pay 15% income tax if it’s made in the United States. In other words, the profits you make on selling something, let’s say you make widgets, and you make a profit on making those widgets in Pennsylvania, wherever it is, you’re only going to pay a 15% income to buy that product if it’s made in America,” he continues.

“So what you’re trying to do is skew the table a little bit more in favor of buying things made in the U.S. versus other countries,” he says, adding, “And by the way, that’s what all other countries do to us.”

