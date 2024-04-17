Was Israel neutralizing 99% of Iran's missiles a result of its stellar military or something else?

World War III is looking closer than ever after this weekend, when Iran launched over 300 missiles and drones at Israel.

However, Israel’s defense systems neutralized 99% of the attack.

While it’s nothing short of a miracle, the world may have looked very different if more of those missiles hit their targets.

“We could have very easily been in World War III today,” Glenn Beck says, wondering if it’s the defense system to thank that we’re not, or if it’s the quality of Iran’s missiles.

Jason Buttrill believes it’s the former, telling Glenn that Israel’s defense system is “as amazing as it sounds” — but it might not just be the weaponry.

“99% success rate does not happen. So, I mean granted, there’s great technology here, but I think there’s some God work going on as well,” Buttrill tells Glenn, adding that “they threw everything but the ayatollah’s kitchen sink at Israel over the weekend.”

While Buttrill doesn’t believe they’re going to stop, he does believe this has thrown a wrench in Iran’s plans.

“This set Iran back, I’m sure, like probably several years as far as whatever their eventual goal is,” he says.

“I thank God that we are pausing at least,” Glenn says. “This will escalate into a world war, that fast. Everything in me says once the Middle East is set on fire, Russia and Ukraine and everything else, it’s just going to be dominoes.”

If their failure can hold Iran off until the presidential election, Glenn has hope.

“I just want to make it to, you know, January, in case he wins,” he says, referring to Trump. “If he doesn’t win, I mean, we’re just going to keep seeing more and more of this.”

