WATCH: Glenn Beck unpacks Biden’s Oval Office speech — 'He is NOT fit to rule'

Last night, President Biden gave a speech from the Oval Office. It’s the first time he’s spoken since he announced his declination of the Democratic nomination in the 2024 election.

In his address confirming that he would “pass the torch,” Biden reiterated that “democracy is at stake” and that he would be “focused on doing [his] job as president” until the end of his term. He also chronicled all of his “accomplishments” over the course of his leadership — many of which were blatant lies (i.e., “securing our border”) — and promised to continue working hard to lower costs, protect our freedom, and fight extremism, among other endeavors. He then endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris and said, “The choice is up to you — the American people.”

If you’re reading this and scoffing, you’re not alone. Glenn Beck was appalled, although not necessarily surprised, by Biden’s speech.

"He is NOT Fit to Rule!" | Glenn Beck STRONG Reaction to Biden Speech www.youtube.com

As for the president’s promises to “continue to lower costs for hardworking families,” “grow our economy,” “[defend] our personal freedoms and our civil rights — from the right to vote to the right to choose,” “[call] out hate and extremism,” “protect our kids from gun violence and our planet from climate crisis,” and “call for Supreme Court reform,” Glenn is most concerned about the last one — reforming the Supreme Court.

“This is anti-republic and anti-democratic,” he says, adding that “the Supreme Court is actually shrinking the size of the federal government and returning the power closer to you at the state level.”

“[Democrats] don't like that, and quite honestly, it's because they do believe that they know better than the average American,” he explains.

Biden also stated that “the great thing about America is here, kings and dictators do not rule; the people do,” making his intentions to reform the Supreme court “pretty ironic” — not to mention the fact that Kamala Harris has already been all but coronated by the Democratic party .

But perhaps the most disturbing aspect of Biden’s speech was his feigned contentedness at dropping out of the race.

On July 20, while in supposedly isolated quarantine, Biden posted the following tweet:

“Less than 24 hours later, not even a full day, Joe Biden steps down, and he does it again by a tweet,” says Glenn, noting that the letter lacked an “official presidential letterhead” and featured “a signature uncommon from the way he usually signs.”

What happened?

“It was a coup. It was a threat,” says Glenn.

To hear more of his thoughts on how such an internal debacle came to pass, watch the clip above.

