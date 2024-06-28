WATCH: Glenn Beck’s immediate reaction to last night’s debate

Last night, former President Donald Trump debated President Joe Biden for the first time since 2020 in the first presidential debate.

Hosted by CNN and moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, the debate covered a number of topics, including the illegal immigration crisis, abortion, Ukraine/Russia, Israel/Hamas, and inflation, among others.

What may surprise some is that Glenn Beck’s first criticism is directed toward Donald Trump.

Glenn Beck's Immediate Reaction to Trump-Biden Debate is MUST-SEE www.youtube.com

“Here is a missed opportunity for Donald Trump,” he says. When Biden was stumbling and stuttering through one of his responses, “Donald Trump should have said, ‘You know what, we can sit here and argue about things, but more countries than ever before are developing and pursuing us with threats of nuclear war ... but right now, that man will make the decision. Does anyone feel comfortable with that?”’

That aside, Glenn does think “that’s the best debate [Trump] has done,” at least “up until the last 30 minutes.”

“He was the most restrained I have ever seen him,” he says. “The first hour of that debate I thought was absolutely terrifying and also absolutely a win for Donald Trump.”

As for Biden, when Glenn saw him “walk out [on stage] like a cadaver,” he knew the next 90 minutes didn’t bode well for him.

At the president’s first garbled, incoherent sentence, “I thought if I am the enemy of the United States of America, I am doing everything I can to make sure [Biden] wins. If I am an enemy of the United States, I am thinking, ‘attack now,’” Glenn tells Stu Burguiere.

“Look at the decay of him from six months, a year, two years. He's asking for four more years! He won't understand what's going on in a year from now,” he says, adding that it’s “close to criminal that the 25th Amendment hasn’t been invoked.”

Stu agrees, calling the prospect of Biden’s re-election “national suicide.”

What’s perhaps most shocking, however, is that during the debate, the mainstream media and Democrats were calling for Biden’s replacement in the race.

“So, now we know why they scheduled a debate now. It's clear,” says Glenn, insinuating that the timing of the debate was the left’s means of proving the necessity of Biden’s replacement.

The question is: Who will replace him?

To hear Glenn’s speculations, watch the clip above.

