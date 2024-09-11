WATCH: Megyn Kelly RIPS ABC moderators for blatant bias in ‘one-sided fact-checks’

ABC’s David Muir and Linsey Davis hosted last night’s debate. As one of the most left-leaning news outlets in existence, it’s no surprise that the moderators were obviously biased against Donald Trump.

When Megyn Kelly watched the debate, she was “enraged, angry, [and] in disbelief at what [the media] industry has become.”

“It was state-run media,” Glenn Beck agrees. “[Kamala Harris] knew she could get away with saying lie after lie after lie after lie” and get “no corrections.”

Kelly says that she “could’ve lived with [Harris’ lies]” — “Politicians lie all the time,” she says.

However, what boiled her blood was the “one-sided ‘fact-checking.”’

“I would’ve been fine if they had done what CNN did, which is just be quiet. Dana Bash and Jake Tapper did not try to fact-check the candidates; they let them do that to each other, which is totally appropriate in a presidential debate,” she tells Glenn.

As a moderator herself, Kelly says, “It’s not our job as a moderator to set the record straight. The only time you should weigh in as a moderator is if the integrity of your question is attacked.”

“These ABC News moderators didn’t understand that, or they just didn’t care,” she criticizes, adding that clearly the outlet was “pandering to their base” by only fact-checking Trump.

On top of the double standard, “their fact-checks were incorrect” and rooted in “opinion.”

Kelly then points to Canadian journalist Daniel Dale’s post debate report that argued that “Trump lied 33 times and [Harris] lied once.”

“That’s who we’re up against,” she laments.

