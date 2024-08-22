WATCH: Trump Jr. responds to rumors that RFK Jr. will endorse Trump, join the administration

In a recent interview, Nicole Shanahan, RFK Jr.’s running mate, said that their campaign faces a difficult decision — continue running and risk a Harris win, or drop out and endorse Trump.

Yesterday, Don Jr., Donald Trump’s eldest son, joined Glenn Beck on “The Glenn Beck Program” to address the prospect of RFK Jr. endorsing his father.





“The endorsement from RFK — do you think that’s coming?” Glenn asked.



“I hope so,” Don Jr. said, adding that he considers RFK Jr. “a smart guy” who’s “got very good views on certain things,” despite the obvious disagreements.

For him to endorse Trump would show “a unity” against “the communism that we are up against,” he told Glenn.

“[Kamala] is talking about, ‘We want to set up price fixing ... we're going to be auditing businesses, and we're going to take away your business, and we're going to take away your children if we can't do ... transgender surgeries for minors without parental consent,’” he said, making the point that it is “not hyperbole” to say the left is for communism.

“They've lost their minds, and so I love the idea of giving [RFK Jr.] some sort of role” in “a major ... three letter entity” and “let him blow it up,” he told Glenn, adding that RFK Jr. could also “bring people together,” which would show “a strong opposition to what we are up against, which is just abject insanity.”

