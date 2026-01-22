‘We Mexicans are reclaiming our territory’: Peter Schweizer drops bombshell on Glenn Beck about Mexico’s invisible coup

The intentional implosion of the United States via mass immigration — often called the “Great Replacement” theory — has been “debunked” as a baseless, racist conspiracy theory by left-wing organizations like the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

But what Glenn Beck just heard from bestselling author Peter Schweizer is proof that it’s not theory. It’s happening right now — and in places we wouldn’t expect.

Schweizer’s new book, “The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon,” is a deep dive into the weaponization of mass migration as a political tool to influence U.S. elections, undermine national security, and reshape demographics and power structures.

While the book presents documented evidence exposing multiple foreign adversaries, including China, Venezuela, Cuba, and the Muslim Brotherhood, for weaponizing immigration for political gain, its revelations about Mexico are among the most disturbing.

“I always thought of Mexico in the context of, OK, you’ve got kind of this hapless government, and it’s corrupt, and they’re kind of glad for mass migration because now they don’t have to feed their own people,” Schweizer says.

But he’s been giving Mexico too much credit.

“The reality is — in their own words — they view immigration very differently,” he tells Glenn.

According to a December 2024 report written by one of President Claudia Sheinbaum's top aides, Mexico sees mass migration to the U.S. as a means of reconquest.

“We already know that the Mexican population in the United States reaches 39.9 million. We Mexicans are reclaiming our territory,” Schweizer reads directly from the report.

On top of that, another “powerful senator” in Sheinbaum’s progressive, populist Morena Party, who “sits on the National Defense Committee,” is on record saying: “We Mexicans are in our territory — California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona, Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Wyoming. We’re going to take back the territory that was stolen from us.”

“You hear these quotes, and you think, ‘OK, well maybe this is just bravado,’” Schweizer says. But when you see the “network and infrastructure inside the United States” Mexico has built, it’s clear that it’s far more than bombast.

“This infrastructure — this includes Mexican government officials inside the United States who are organizing violent protests, like those that hit Los Angeles, those that are in Minneapolis, and they are actively participating in our politics,” he explains.

“They are working to elect Democrats ... who are sympathetic to them on immigration and working to defeat President Trump through Mexican consulates that are across the United States.”

Glenn is shocked by these revelations and wonders why we’re just now hearing about Mexico’s reconquest plans, especially given the pile of evidence that’s out there.

Schweizer says that Mexico has “masked what they're doing quite effectively.”

He reads a 2023 quote from the “head of the Mexican News Agency” that captures the intentional covertness of Mexico’s immigration agenda: “We are quietly carrying out the reconquest of our territories in the U.S. taken from us in 1848. The reconquest of the Aztec territory is silent, and the day that the gringos realize this, their diabolical fundamentalism will become macabre.”

“In other words, we need to keep this quiet ... because when the ‘gringos,’ as he says, find out, they’re gonna be really, really angry about it,” Schweizer says.

These quotes from powerful Mexican officials, he says, are just a sprinkling of what’s out there. "The Invisible Coup” lays out a wealth of evidence on Mexico’s “Reconquista” and pulls no punches in naming key figures.

To hear more about it, watch the video above.

