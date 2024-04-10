What’s happening in Brazil is EXACTLY what’s coming to America

Elon Musk is challenging Justice Alexander de Moraes, a Brazilian judge, who has reportedly applied massive fines, threatened to arrest X employees, and threatened to cut off access to the app in Brazil.

“We will probably lose all revenue in Brazil and have to shut down our office there. But principles matter more than profit,” Musk posted on X.

The judge has allegedly already jailed people without trial for posting threats on social media and has unilaterally blocked dozens of accounts and thousands of posts on social media.

“Over the weekend, he said if you don’t give me your data, Facebook, Google, and X, on all of the people that are posting — if you don’t give that to me, you’re banned from being in Brazil,” Glenn Beck explains.

The accounts Moraes wants taken down are “far-right,” and Elon Musk seems to be the only one who's refused to help in his endeavor.

Glenn finds this incredibly troubling, especially considering America seems to be going down a similar path.

“If you remember, the Left was saying Bolsonaro was a dictator. And so now, to prevent the dictator, they have become dictators — the exact scenario that we’re worried about here in America, but nobody really seems to care,” Glenn says.

“In their hunt for dictators, they have become a dictatorship. That’s really important for everyone in America to understand,” he continues, adding, “what’s happening in Brazil is what’s coming here. If we don’t get out and vote, this is our future in America.”

