Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan | Getty Images
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Which elites might be on the Epstein list? Glenn Beck’s top 3 predictions.
February 24, 2025
Now that Kash Patel has been confirmed as the new director of the FBI, everyone is holding their breath for the release of the Epstein list.
Glenn Beck included.
“I’m hoping, as today is his first full day in office, it will be released today,” he says, noting that last Friday, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed that the list was currently sitting on her desk and ready for review.
“If he pulls out that list today and hands it to the world, we're not just talking about names on a page; we are talking about a seismic shift. … This is a reckoning that could rip the mask off of the elites that have hidden behind their wealth and their power,” says Glenn.
The obvious question is which elites?
Glenn has some theories.
Number one on Glenn’s list for people likely to be in Epstein’s black book is obviously Bill Clinton, who “flew on the Lolita Express,” Epstein’s jet.
Number two is Prince Andrew.
“He’s had pictures taken with the accusers,” says co-host Stu Burguiere.
“With the bed behind them,” adds Glenn.
Number three? Bill Gates.
“I buy that,” says Glenn, and “so does his wife, by the way.”
For now, only one thing is certain: The fact that we still don’t know who’s on the list is evidence that there are big names on it. That’s why it’s been protected all these years.
“If it was a bunch of truck drivers on that list, don't you think we'd know all of their names?” asks Glenn.
To hear more, watch the clip above.
Want more from Glenn Beck?
To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.
BlazeTV
BlazeTV Staff
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.@BlazeTV →
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.