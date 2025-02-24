Which elites might be on the Epstein list? Glenn Beck’s top 3 predictions.

Now that Kash Patel has been confirmed as the new director of the FBI, everyone is holding their breath for the release of the Epstein list.

Glenn Beck included.

“I’m hoping, as today is his first full day in office, it will be released today,” he says, noting that last Friday, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed that the list was currently sitting on her desk and ready for review.

“If he pulls out that list today and hands it to the world, we're not just talking about names on a page; we are talking about a seismic shift. … This is a reckoning that could rip the mask off of the elites that have hidden behind their wealth and their power,” says Glenn.

The obvious question is which elites?

Glenn has some theories.

Number one on Glenn’s list for people likely to be in Epstein’s black book is obviously Bill Clinton, who “flew on the Lolita Express,” Epstein’s jet.

Number two is Prince Andrew.

“He’s had pictures taken with the accusers,” says co-host Stu Burguiere.

“With the bed behind them,” adds Glenn.

Number three? Bill Gates.

“I buy that,” says Glenn, and “so does his wife, by the way.”

For now, only one thing is certain: The fact that we still don’t know who’s on the list is evidence that there are big names on it. That’s why it’s been protected all these years.

“If it was a bunch of truck drivers on that list, don't you think we'd know all of their names?” asks Glenn.

To hear more, watch the clip above.

