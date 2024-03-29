Why haven't we seen this VERY telling study on police & racism? Probably because the left covered it up

Author Coleman Hughes recently brought an argument in favor of colorblindness to the leftist panel of "The View," and they weren’t having it.

“Your argument for colorblindness is something that the right has co-opted,” one of "The View" cohosts said to Hughes. “You are being used as a pawn by the right,” she added.

The host then accused Hughes of saying that he was a conservative, which he denied.

“I think it’s better, and it would be better for everyone, if we stuck to the topics rather than make it about me with no evidence that I’ve been co-opted,” Hughes said.

“Who’s the racist here?” Glenn Beck asks, astounded. “We have gotten to a place or we were at a place to where we wanted to see people for the content of their character, thought that was right, and in many cases, that’s the way we judged the world.”

Hughes also mentioned a study brought up by Roland Fryer during a speech at the Free Press. The study was on police violence — and it didn’t fall in line with the left’s assumptions of bias in the police force.

“I collected a lot of data,” Fryer, who is also African-American, said. “We collected millions of observations on everyday use of force that wasn’t lethal. We collected thousands of observations on lethal force, and it was in this moment in 2016 that I realized people lose their minds when they don’t like the result.”

Fryer noted that he found “some bias in the low-level uses of force everyday,” which included “pushing up against cars and things like that.”

“People seem to like that result,” he said. “But we didn’t find any racial bias in police shootings,” he continued, noting that he had eight full-time RAs that it took to do the study over the course of a year. When he found the result, he hired eight fresh ones — and the study came back the same.

“I had colleagues take me to the side and say, ‘Don’t publish this, you’ll ruin your career,’” Fryer explained. “I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ I said, ‘What’s wrong with it?’”

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.