Woke medicine KILLS: 10 examples of how DEI is creating the next public health crisis

The left’s woke agenda is chock-full of phony public health crises – racism, climate change, inaccessible “gender-affirming care.”

But there’s a real public health crisis on the horizon, and it goes by the name of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

DEI, which Glenn Beck calls “a sick cancer,” has “infiltrated our medical schools, our doctors, and our health care,” and the results will be nothing short of devastating.

“Do No Harm” – an organization founded on the principle of “protecting health care from the disastrous consequences of identity politics” – has revealed that “23 of America's top 25 medical schools now have anti-racism instruction as the core part of their curriculum.” And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Here are ten examples (although there are countless more) of how DEI is a festering blight on the medical field:

1. First-year medical students at UCLA were required to attend a lecture as part of their “mandatory course on structural racism.” The guest speaker who delivered the speech prayed to “Mama Earth” while she had students “get on their hands and knees” before “she led the students in chanting ‘free, free Palestine,”’ according to the Washington Free Beacon .

2. In February of this year, a man named Dante King – “a guest faculty member of the University of California at San Francisco School of Medicine” – “delivered a lecture titled, ‘ Diagnosing Whiteness and Anti-Blackness: White Psychopathology, Collective Psychosis, and Trauma in America .”’ Here’s just one quote from King’s lecture:

The historical record has well documented white people's narcissistic personality disorder and insecurities, along with their internalized distortions, fear, and perversions about African people. In their relationship with the black race, whites are psychopaths, and their behavior represents an underlying biologically transmitted proclivity with roots deep in their evolutionary history. How many of you could see the proclivity that evolved deep within the evolutionary history of whiteness by show of hands? ... Some people are sitting here, "Oh no I don't want to raise my hand" – that's called denial.

3. “Top-ranked Harvard Medical School has activist courses like ‘Social Change and the Practice of Medicine,’” in which “they’re teaching aspiring doctors how to be important advocates for social change.”

4. At George Washington University School of Medicine, students enroll in courses titled:

“‘How to Talk Race, Power, and Privilege in Classroom and Clinical Settings”

“Moving Beyond Bystanding … to Disrupting Racism”

“Beyond the Binary: Navigating Pregnancy and Affirming Care for People with Diverse Gender Identities”

“Confronting U.S. History: We Must End Racism to End Health Disparities”

5. At the Indiana University School of Medicine , “first-year students in basic anatomy classes are taught that gender is a social construct, that sex and gender fall along a continuum rather than being a binary,” and that “man and woman gender types [are] oversimplifications.”

6. Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York, established a “diversity task force” that produced a lengthy report demanding that “health care professionals explicitly acknowledge that race and racism are the root of all these health disparities” and that students be trained in “bystander intervention for bias.”

7. Medical students at the University of Minnesota are required to take an oath pledging to “honor all indigenous ways of healing that have been historically marginalized by Western medicine” and fight “white supremacy, colonialism, [and] the gender binary.”

8. In 2022, the president of the American Association of Medical Colleges, David J. Skorton, said: “We believe this topic [diversity, equity, and inclusion] deserves just as much attention from learners and educators at every stage of their careers as the latest scientific breakthroughs. ” The AAMC, which “forms the accrediting body for U.S. medical schools in the U.S.,” also released a DEI competencies report in 2022 making clear that the institution’s “unquestioning devotion to DEI” would “govern admission standards in medical schools.” The organization even went as far as “[discouraging] schools from using the MCAT admissions test as a way to select medical students,” leading to “dozens of schools [making] the MCAT optional.”

9. The University of Pennsylvania, an Ivy League school, “[guarantees] admission, with no MCAT required, for black students who meet GPA and internship requirements.” These students also “get a 50% discount on tuition.”

10. The majority of medical school applications now “have DEI questions,” including questions regarding “dedication to DEI” and “DEI-related activism,” as part of the screening process. Further, the MCAT itself has been altered to “create more equity in admissions.” “One-quarter of the questions are now about social issues and psychology.” Even the United States Medical Licensure Examination, which allows medical school graduates to practice medicine, has been adapted to be “a pass/fail exam.”

“The one-step exam is usually the biggest decider in selecting applicants for residency in programs, but now numbered scores are not allowed because lower average scores are keeping minorities from getting into competitive residencies,” says Glenn.

While that concludes our ten examples, this doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface of how the malignant cancer that is DEI is infecting the medical industry.

For a deeper dive into the subject, watch Glenn’s Wednesday Night Special below.

