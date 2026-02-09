Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images
You need photo ID for ALL THESE THINGS — but Chuck Schumer says voter ID is racist
February 09, 2026
Glenn Beck dismantles the claim that requiring photo ID to vote is racist, pointing out Americans need ID for everything from flying and banking to renting a home.
In a recent poll from Pew Research Center, a whopping 71% of Democrats said they favored requiring photo ID to vote — a shocking departure from what Democrats like Chuck Schumer appear to believe.
“We’ve got to get this done and we’ve got to get it done very quickly. The SAVE Act is an abomination. It’s Jim Crow 2.0 across the country. We are going to do everything we can to stop it,” Schumer told reporters.
“How is it Jim Crow to ask for ID, a picture ID? That’s what the SAVE Act is. That you’d be required to have picture ID to go in and vote or to register to vote and then to vote. OK, that is not unreasonable,” Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck explains.
“You need a photo ID to get a driver’s license to drive a car, or to renew your driver’s license, or replace your lost license, get a learner’s permit. You need a photo ID to rent a car, to pick up a rental car, even if you prepaid it, to buy car insurance, to file auto insurance claims, to register your vehicle, transfer your vehicle's title,” he continues.
But that’s not all, as Glenn also points out that you need a photo ID to get a parking permit, use car sharing apps, buy an airline ticket in person, to board a commercial flight, and enter the TSA pre-check.
“Is it Jim Crow to ask for photo ID as they scan your eye? Is it racist to ask for photo ID when you check a bag at the airport or when you rent a U-Haul truck or a moving truck, buy a bus or a train ticket in person? Is that really ‘no blacks'?” Glenn asks.
“No blacks can ever go on the bus or the train or an airplane. Really? Really? No, it’s just too hard for them to get a photo ID,” he says, joking, “What a racist.”
And of course, the list of reasons one might need a photo ID is never-ending.
“You want to open a bank account. You want to withdraw a large amount of cash. You want to cash a check, even your own check at many banks ... you need a photo ID to deposit cash, to wire money,” Glenn says.
“But let’s get into your daily life of just housing. You want to rent an apartment, you need a photo ID. No blacks have ever rented an apartment? Really? No Hispanics, no blacks. It’s racist to say we need a photo ID voting, because you can’t get a photo ID somehow or another,” he continues.
“Yet you need one to rent a house or an apartment or to apply for public housing,” he adds.
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.
