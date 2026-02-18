‘Eat my d**k’: Convicted rapist berates judge, STILL gets his sentence halved because he ‘fell through the cracks’

A Kentucky judge is going viral on social media for her soft-on-crime dealings with a criminal convicted of such heinous crimes, the jury recommended a 65-year sentence.

On February 2, Judge Tracy Davis more than halved the jury’s recommendation when she sentenced 24-year old Christopher Thompson, a black male, to 30 years in prison for first-degree robbery, kidnapping, sodomy, and sexual abuse. In her sentencing decision, Davis cited Thompson’s difficult upbringing, lack of mental health treatment, and potential for rehabilitation.

But the perceived leniency and alleged racial bias is only half the outrage. During his sentencing hearing, Thompson reportedly made repeated vulgar and disrespectful comments about both Davis and the victim.

On this episode of “The John Doyle Show,” Doyle plays the clip of the hearing that’s going viral and explains how Davis’ softball sentencing is yet another example of the “weaponization of the judiciary” that is destroying law and order.

As Thompson’s sentencing hearing began, Judge Davis opened with, “Before we even get appearances, Mr. Thompson, I'm going to need you to be respectful,” to which he replied, “I ain’t doing nothing. Eat my d**k.”

“If I could spit on you, I would,” he added after Davis brushed off his former comment.

“At the end of the day, I’m the one with the pen,” she reminded him.

“I don’t care,” Thompson retorted.

These kinds of comments continued throughout the hearing. At one point, Thompson even said, “I don’t have sympathy for you, the victim, the victim’s family. I don’t care.”

Despite the heinous nature of the crimes for which Thomas was convicted, Davis overrode the jury and sentenced him to 30 years in prison, stating, “Unfortunately, he fell through the cracks.”

Doyle calls the clip “the most insane thing” he’s ever witnessed.

The left’s understanding of crime, he says, is captured in the opening scenes of Disney’s 1992 classic “Aladdin.”

“You have a guy, and he’s just hungry, trying to make ends meet, and so maybe he takes an extra loaf of bread, and he doesn’t pay for it or something. ... That is the idea. People are not naturally prone or disposed to committing crime,” he says.

But Thompson’s crimes, he argues, are proof that this understanding is merely “mythology.”

“You’re just so poor that you can’t help yourself but to rape people at gunpoint? Like, how does this square?” he asks.

Some people, Doyle insists, “just like crime.”

“Committing crime is interesting to them, right? It must be nice to just go around doing whatever you want all the time, and if someone doesn’t agree, you can just stick a gun in their face,” he says.

Judges like Tracy Davis, Doyle argues, have “a personal commitment to anti-civilization.”

“They don't care about the well-being of women. They don't care about the well-being of America. Literally all they care about is this personal commitment to anti-civilization so that they can stand atop the ashes and convince themselves that this was just, this was right,” he says.

To hear more of Doyle's commentary, watch the full episode above.

