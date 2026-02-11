John Doyle exposes the REAL crime numbers liberals won’t touch

February is Black History Month, and BlazeTV host John Doyle has been dedicating much of “The John Doyle Show” to, in his words, “debunking … mainstream narratives about black history,” including Rosa Parks' famous bus protest, the slave trade, and potential controversies surrounding Thomas Jefferson’s dealings with slave women.

In the latest episode, he dove into a related subject President Trump was recently criticized by the media and several politicians for addressing: the reality of crime in America.

In recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly made claims that 2% of the population is responsible for 90% of the crime rate, using this statistic as justification for his administration’s immigration enforcement, including policies like expanding ICE actions and National Guard deployments in certain cities.

While some media figures and politicians have accused him of targeting marginalized groups with misleading claims, Doyle says Trump is “absolutely right” to point out the reality of crime in America, even if his numbers aren’t exact.

“There are criminals from every racial background. That is obviously true. … It's just the reality of our fallen nature,” he says, “but while we all may share that fallen nature, it is also true that some groups are committing crime at higher rates than others, and that does affect the quality of life — the social fabric of the the society in which we all live.”

By claiming that 2% of the population is responsible for 90% of the crime, Trump is “drawing attention to the reality of repeat offenders, and the truth is that a lot of crime in America is done by, yes, a relatively small group of people, but also a relatively small group of people who have just been like running that for their entire lives,” Doyle explains, “and I'm not referring to like black people overall. Talking about a much smaller subset of the population, which, admittedly, yes, is also overwhelmingly black.”

If we further break down Trump’s numbers or the more commonly cited 13/50 statistic — which posits that black people make up 13% of the population but commit 50% of the crime — we arrive at the “glaring problem,” says Doyle: “Most of the black people that are going around murdering are men,” specifically younger men.

But homicide is just the tip of the iceberg.

“According to the same FBI data, blacks are committing like 27% of all rapes, 53% of all robberies, 33% of all aggravated assaults, like 30% of burglaries, 42% of weapons charges, 42% of prostitution charges. In fact, if you actually account for their population size, there is not a single crime category in which they are not over-represented,” says Doyle, referring to FBI arrest statistics. The state of New York has reported that arrest and conviction data in the state often results in slightly higher conviction rates for black defendants.

Part of the problem, he says, is the “Soros-installed, libtard-installed DAs, prosecutors, judges” whose soft-on-crime policies permit repeat offenders to freely roam the streets.

“We should not have to live this way. Well-to-do people should not be forced to deal with insane violent freaks as they're going about their day-to-day,” says Doyle, praising the Trump administration’s crime-fighting agenda as “spectacular.”

“But that is what leftism is at the end of the day, right? You are reorienting society to accommodate the worst of the worst.”

To hear more, check out the full episode above.

Want more from John Doyle?

To enjoy more of the truth about America and join the fight to restore a country that has been betrayed by its own leaders, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.