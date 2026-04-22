Meet the video game triggering baby fever in women everywhere

For years, video games have largely neglected to feature families, and if they did, they were either background elements or marked by tragedy, like deceased or missing parents.

But apparently that trend is beginning to shift.

“They are making video games that are, for the first time in probably decades, depicting parenthood in a positive and endearing light,” says BlazeTV host John Doyle, “and the situation on the ground is suggesting that this could single-handedly psyop an entire generation of women into having children.”

On this episode of “The John Doyle Show,” Doyle delves into a new video game that’s gaining attention for being so pro-family, it’s awakening the motherly instincts of female gamers everywhere.

The game is called Pragmata. It’s Capcom's new 2026 sci-fi action-adventure game in which the gamer plays as astronaut Hugh and his young android companion Diana, working together to fight a rogue AI and escape a hostile lunar research station.

“Essentially, what people are taking from this, aside from the gameplay, is there is, I guess, a recurring kind of environment throughout the game where it depicts ... raising children, fatherhood, being a girl dad in a very positive and endearing way rather than what is typically the case in all forms of media,” says Doyle.

He then plays a clip from Pragmata depicting a sweet moment between Hugh and Diana, where Hugh protectively watches Diana play with a globe on a kid’s table scattered with crayons and ABC blocks. It’s one of many drawn-out scenes that focuses on building their relationship rather than advancing the plot.

Pragmata, Doyle explains, captures “the beauty of a young life interacting with the world, exploring it” and the fulfillment parents/caretakers receive when they become “responsible for” another life.

This is a huge divergence from the majority of media that tends to focus on the “less desirable” aspects of parenting — “sleepless nights and screaming children in public and changing diapers and things getting broken and your furniture that you care about having apple juice spilled on it,” says Doyle.

But can Pragmata really make a dent in the fertility crisis?

“While I don't think that this kind of media is going to, I don't know, wake up the masses and make them realize the virtue of parenthood and everything like that, I do think that this kind of media uniquely affects the fertility rates of people who you would want to be having kids,” says Doyle.

Those people, he argues, are the ones who can “carry the torch of their civilization.”

“Civilization is sustained by having people who are intelligent, people who are stable, people who possess a certain temperament for governing, for making the trains run on time. Those are the kinds of people you want to be having kids specifically,” says Doyle.

While this game likely won’t be the catalyst that causes someone to have a child, it does feed the broader pronatalism movement.

“You're not going to cute baby video your way into a higher total fertility rate,” says Doyle. “However, it is symptomatic of, like, an overall vibe that people are experiencing.”

To hear more, watch the episode above.

Want more from John Doyle?

To enjoy more of the truth about America and join the fight to restore a country that has been betrayed by its own leaders, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.