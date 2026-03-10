Senate RINOs try to STRONG-ARM Trump on THIS key issue — but he’s holding all the cards

The Texas Senate Republican primary is heating up after neither John Cornyn nor Ken Paxton secured a majority of the vote, and President Trump — who previously declined to endorse either candidate — may be about to make a decision.

And that decision will likely be influenced by Paxton’s announcement that if the Senate passes the long-awaited SAVE Act, he will drop out of the race.

“The Republican Primary Race for the United States Senate in the Great State of Texas, a State I LOVE and won 3 times in Record Numbers ... cannot, for the good of the Party, and our Country, itself, be allowed to go on any longer. IT MUST STOP NOW,” the president wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“We have an easy to beat, Radical Left Opponent, and we have to TOTALLY FOCUS on putting him away, quickly and decisively! Both John and Ken ran great races, but not good enough. Now, this one, must be perfect!” he continued.

“I will be making my Endorsement soon, and I will be asking the candidate that I don’t Endorse to immediately DROP OUT OF THE RACE! Is that fair? We must win in November!!!!” he concluded.

“Of course, Ken Paxton is a Texan patriot,” BlazeTV host John Doyle says on “The John Doyle Show.” “So Senate Majority Leader John Thune encouraged Trump to endorse pro-amnesty John Cornyn, and the rumors are essentially that John Thune is using the SAVE Act, a policy by the way that is supported by 80% of Americans, as a kind of leverage of Trump.”

“Essentially like extorting him into endorsing this Cornyn character. So basically, he’s saying he’s not going to pass the SAVE Act unless Trump personally intervenes to endorse, like, literally this establishment RINO pro-amnesty,” he continues.

Doyle also points out that Thune has “been an extremely ineffective Senate leader.”

“He’s passed the fewest bills ever. He’s blocked Trump’s recess appointments. Generally, just slowed down the administration, right? He’s failed on the SAVE Act despite promising repeatedly to pass it,” he says, adding, “This is literally the most important thing that could ever be done, literally ever.”

