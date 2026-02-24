These big-name Democrats just flipped on borders — but here’s why John Doyle says it’s a scam

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama both made recent statements pertaining to necessary limitations around immigration.

At the Munich Security Conference in Germany on February 14, the former Secretary of State said , “There is a legitimate reason to have a debate about things like migration. It went too far. It’s been disruptive and destabilizing, and it needs to be fixed in a humane way with secure borders that don’t torture and kill people.”

In the same weekend, the former president shared a similar sentiment on the “No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen" podcast : “We’re a nation of laws. We have borders, and we’ve got to figure out an immigration policy that is orderly and that is fair and is enforced in a sensible way that is compatible with our values. ... We’ve got to accommodate the reality that the majority of the American people think that there’s a difference between somebody who’s a U.S. citizen and somebody who’s not, and that they want an orderly immigration system.”

While some perceived these statements as backtracking on their former rhetoric, BlazeTV host John Doyle says these big Democrat players haven’t backtracked — or even softened — their immigration stance at all.

“What this rhetoric is, first of all, is a strategy,” he says.

All this talk of secure borders and orderly systems, he argues, isn’t contrition or concession but rather calculated damage control after Democrats suffered politically from their mass migration policies.

“When they’re making this kind of sentiment more publicly known, that is not because they’re actually thinking about renegotiating, going back to the drawing board, taking the whole thing back to formula, reworking their immigration policy. This is about securing gains. That’s all it is,” Doyle says.

“This is about taking your chips and cashing out and saying, ‘Hey, we’re not crazy. We’re not running on that platform anymore. We just want it to be humane.”’

He expresses concern that many Americans — specifically those who have been “propagandized into wanting to believe that the Democrats are the good guys” — will be duped by this false humility.

“The answer from Republicans has to just be calling them out on this and doubling down and saying, like, ‘OK, put your money where your mouth is, then. Why are you impeding ICE? Why are you flirting with secession rhetoric, civil war rhetoric?”’ he declares.

“There has been no meaningful opposition from the Democrat Party to mass immigration. They understand it is the best thing that could ever happen to them politically,” he adds, claiming that “anti-elite, anti-exceptionalism, egalitarianism, state-enforced equality” are ideologies they “have no intention of ever going back on.”

When “big players” like Hillary Clinton and Obama “get into a microphone and say, ‘No, no, no, no — that stuff is extreme; we’re not that guy anymore. ... But it does have to be humane,”’ it’s a “weapon,” he says, to secure their past gains on immigration, calm anxious swing voters, pull moderates back into the Democrat fold, and set a trap for Republicans to ease up on enforcement.

It’s “the perfect recipe,” Doyle says.

To hear more of his commentary, watch the video above.

