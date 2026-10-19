John Doyle: Why women are committed to proving Shane Gillis’ point

Comedian Shane Gillis has observed a new phenomenon: Women are wearing increasingly revealing clothing to work out at the gym. But apparently, joking about something that everyone has noticed is enough to send women all over the world into a defensive frenzy.

In this case, a defensive frenzy means posting themselves wearing those revealing outfits in rebellion of Gillis’ viral observation.

And while BlazeTV host John Doyle has noticed the same thing Gillis has, he believes the response to the comedian's joke goes far beyond gym etiquette.

“Shane Gillis is under fire for accurately describing female behavior, which is of course the highest blasphemy one can commit in 2026 America. And women are just proving his point by advertising themselves and their bodies all across social media,” Doyle begins, before breaking down “the metaphysics of the thirst trap.”

“I think there’s a much deeper kind of phenomenon going on that actually speaks pretty heavily to the nature of women,” he says.

“When you call them a w***e, they’re not taking insult the same way that a woman 100 years ago would be insulted if you called her a prostitute pretty much. It’s actually different. It signals something different about the dynamics that we’re all experiencing,” he continues.

“A woman’s agency generally is through her sexuality, their beauty, their attractiveness, you know, whatever it may be. This has been their way of making it throughout the world forever. This has not changed. This is never going to change,” he adds.

However, what has changed is the idea that “if you give it up easy, you’re empowered.”

“You are rebelling against the patriarchy and the previous social order that had governed basically forever, right? Because all shame for any premarital conduct was going to be pretty much eroded completely,” he explains.

“Now, when women are shamed, it’s because they give it up to men at all, which does not actually mean just sex. This means doing literally anything at all to appeal to men even a little bit,” he says.

Now, it’s become “low status” to try to appeal to men or be nice to them, which is why Doyle says they have to “maintain a level of plausible deniability.”

“This is why it’s about the thirst traps at the gym. You know, if a woman posts a thirst trap at the gym, ‘No, I’m just posting a picture on Instagram,’” he says.

“So nothing has changed on a fundamental level. Pre- and post-sexual revolution were all the same, but now it can’t be acknowledged. So women are still working to make themselves desirable to men,” he continues.

“Pretty much everything they do literally ever is about signaling that they are desirable,” he adds.

Want more from John Doyle?

To enjoy more of the truth about America and join the fight to restore a country that has been betrayed by its own leaders, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.