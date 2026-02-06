3 million+ pages later: Liz Wheeler reveals her key conclusion from the Epstein files release

On Friday, January 30, the Department of Justice released a third batch of Epstein-related material. The drop was the biggest yet, with over 3 million additional pages of documents, more than 2,000 videos, and about 180,000 images.

But in this gargantuan sea of information, BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler says there’s one key takeaway — and it has to do with President Trump.

Even though Democrats have tried to use the Epstein files to smear Trump for years, they have never been successful. Although his name appears numerous times in every file dump the DOJ has released, there’s been nothing that implicates him.

“Three million documents is a lot of pages. Not a single credible accusation or association with Jeffrey Epstein's crimes,” says Liz.

In fact, in the latest document dump, there is an email written by Jeffery Epstein to author and journalist Michael Wolff in 2019, stating, “[Trump] never got a massage.”

“Totally exonerated — totally,” Liz reiterates, “which, of course, tells us something we already knew, but it's worth remembering: Democrats are liars.”

The way some Democrats have hyper-fixated on certain wild claims involving Trump made via the FBI’s tip line — which is open to all, not barring “nutcases” — leads Liz to believe that they sincerely hope Trump is guilty of heinous crimes.

“They've acted like [the claim that Trump raped a 13-year-old girl in 1994] is a credible accusation, and yet in these documents, it is very clearly noted that the FBI found that allegation to be non-credible,” she says.

The same is true for the claim alleged by an anonymous online complainant that a sex trafficking ring was being run at the Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, between 1995 and 1996, leading to some girls being murdered and buried on location. This claim was dismissed, however, as Trump purchased the golf course in 2002 and opened for business in 2006.

“The media knows this, and yet they reported and are continuing to report on this allegation as if it's true and substantiated and something that the FBI found because the mainstream media hates you,” says Liz.

To hear more of her top takeaways, watch the episode above.

