5 WILD moments from RFK Jr.’s Senate hearing that you NEED to see

Yesterday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who will hopefully head the Department of Health and Human Services, sat before the Senate Finance Committee for his highly anticipated hearing.

As expected, things got intense over the session that lasted several hours.

Liz Wheeler, however, has boiled down the long list of heated exchanges into a handful of the wildest moments that everyone should see. Before she gives her list, however, there are two things everyone should know, she says.

One: “The United States Senate is the most intolerable place on Earth. It is filled to the brim with self-centered, elitist snobs who only want to hear the sound of their own voices.”

Two: “Every senator in the United States Senate is bought off by Big Pharma, bought off by Big Food lobbyists.”

That said, here are Liz’s top moments from Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Senate confirmation hearing.

1. Samoa / measles false narrative

Senator Wyden (D-Ore.) accused Kennedy of causing the deaths of dozens of children in Samoa. According to his phony narrative, parents stopped giving their children the measles vaccine because of Kennedy’s vaccine fearmongering, and children died as a result — an egregious lie.

The truth, which Kennedy attempted to explain through constant interruptions, is that after a handful of Samoan children died after taking the MMR vaccine, the Samoan government banned it. This happened before Kennedy ever arrived in the country, and when he did arrive, he came to “introduce a medical informatics system that would digitalize records.” His presence had nothing to do with vaccines. Further, of the 83 Samoans who died, the majority did not have measles, according to postmortem tissue sample analyses.

“You cannot find a single Samoan who will say I didn't get a vaccine because of Bobby Kennedy,” he declared in the hearing.

Kennedy went on to assure the panel that he does indeed support the measles vaccine and will do nothing as HHS secretary to prevent or discourage people from taking it, but Sen. Wyden continued to interrupt him, dismiss his statements, and insist that he is a liar.

“[Senator Wyden] is not interested in the truth; he's interested in trying to slander RFK Jr.,” says Liz.

2. “The profile of someone who chases money”

Crazy moment No. 2 also belongs to Senator Wyden.

He stated, “Mr. Kennedy has embraced conspiracy theories, quacks, charlatans, especially when it comes to the safety and efficacy of vaccines. He has made it his life's work to sow doubt and discourage parents from getting their kids lifesaving vaccines. It has been lucrative for him and put him on the verge of immense power. This is the profile of someone who chases money and influence wherever they lead, even if that may mean the tragic deaths of children and other vulnerable people.”

“I think Wyden was looking in the mirror and reading his own bio, because if you look at the campaign donations to Senator Ron Wyden, he has received over $1.5 million from the health care industry,” says Liz. “Who do you think he represents?”

3. Kennedy gives abortion stance

Liz argues that Kennedy was grilled repeatedly about his stance on abortion not because any of the senators actually care about his views but rather because he “hitched his wagon to Trump” and “MAGA married MAHA.”

Even so, Kennedy’s statement on abortion was “an interesting answer,” she says.

“I agree with President Trump that every abortion is a tragedy; I agree with him that we cannot be a moral nation if we have 1.2 million abortions a year; I agree with him that the states should control abortion. President Trump has told me that he wants to end late-term abortions, and he wants to protect conscious exemptions, and that he wants to end federal funding for abortions. … I serve at the pleasure of the president. I'm going to implement his policies,” he said.

“That seems to me a very reasoned response, a very logical response, a very calm response, and what does he get in return? He gets the craziest person in the United States Senate,” says Liz, bringing us to the fourth craziest moment.

4. Sen. Elizabeth Warren “shrieking her head off”

When Sen. Warren (D-Mass.) tried to trap Kennedy into vowing not to sue vaccine companies, he pushed back, which resulted in her yelling like an angry child.

“No, I am not!” she screamed at him when he called her out.

“Elizabeth Warren styles herself as being anti-big-corporation, anti-billionaire, and yet who is she defending sitting here on the Senate Finance Committee? She's defending Big Pharma,” says Liz, who can’t help but laugh at her temper tantrum.

5. “Our ship is sinking”

“You keep citing the Trump administration and you’re just going to follow what they say. Is that what you’re doing? You’re just a rubber stamp?” said Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.). “How do you live with that?”

“President Trump has asked me to end the chronic disease epidemic and make America healthy again,” was Kennedy’s tasteful and honest reply.

Masto then pressed, “Is that the only reason why then you're at the HHS?”

Liz translates her inquiry — “That's the only thing that you’re going there for? … Not any of my interests? Not the interests of my lobbyists? Just your family and your children and your health?”

Kennedy’s response, however, was superb.

“President Trump has asked me because I'm in a unique position to end that, and that is what I'm doing. And if we don't solve that problem, Senator, all of the other disputes we have about who's paying and whether it's insurance companies, whether it's providers, whether it's HMOs, whether it's patients or families — all of those are moving deck chairs around in the Titanic. Our ship is sinking,” he said, before reminding her that America, even at 4% of the global population, has the highest chronic disease rate in the world.

A “profound response,” praises Liz.

“This hearing has exposed the swamp,” she says. The senators who vote no are “voting in favor of autism and ADHD and childhood obesity and childhood diabetes and autoimmune disorders and cancer and infertility and mental health [crises].”

