Belichick’s cringe interview: 24-year-old girlfriend’s outburst sparks escort rumors

On April 27, 2025, Bill Belichick, the former New England Patriots head coach and current University of North Carolina football coach, appeared on "CBS Mornings" to promote his book, “The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football.”

Belichick attended the interview with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, in tow. Hudson, a former cheerleader and Miss Maine USA contestant, is listed as the chief operating officer of Belichick Productions.

At one point, CBS correspondent Tony Dokoupil noted Hudson’s attendance and described her as a “constant presence.”

He asked Belichick, “You have Jordon right over there. Everybody in the world seems to be following this relationship. ... How did you guys meet?” But before Belichick could respond, Hudson interrupted from off-camera with a stern, “We’re not talking about this.”

Dokoupil pressed, but Hudson remained firm in her stance.

Liz Wheeler plays the “painful, cringey clip” of the moment.

Liz says it’s pretty clear who’s running the show, and it’s not Bill Belichick.

What makes Hudson’s response even weirder is that the story of how they met is already out.

“In February 2021, Belichick was traveling from the Boston area to Florida seated next to Hudson, then a college student and cheerleader. Sources say during that trip, Belichick leaned in to ask about Hudson's schoolwork, specifically her deductive logic textbook,” Liz reads from an International Business Times article .

“Their conversation quickly became engaging with the pair diving into discussions about logic and reasoning. Belichick was reportedly so impressed that he signed the inside cover of her textbook, inscribing, 'Thanks for giving me a course on logic,' along with his signature. This gesture captured in a photo later obtained by TMZ marked the beginning of a connection that would quietly grow over the following years,” Liz continues.

“First of all, a photo is not just later obtained,” she corrects. “If it's in her textbook, it was given to TMZ by Jordon Hudson ... because she somehow and for some reason wanted their relationship to be public.”

Regardless, there’s almost certainly more to their relationship than just a serendipitous plane encounter.

Liz mentions a now-deleted social media post on X alleging Hudson, under a different last name but with the same first name and picture, was a high-end escort.

While unverified, if true, it would perhaps “explain not only the reticence to talk about how they met but also this weird, toxic, really disordered dynamic,” says Liz.

Another factor fueling speculation about the true origins of their relationship is Belichick’s friendship with Robert Kraft — the owner of the New England Patriots, who in 2019 was charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution.

“I'm not saying [Hudson] is a prostitute ... but all of the elements that would exist if that allegation were true seem to be true in this case,” says Liz.

To see the clip of the Belichick’s interview and hear more of Liz’s commentary, watch the episode above.

