EXPOSED: Big Pharma’s attack on RFK Jr. is just getting started

The countdown to RFK Jr.’s confirmation hearing before the Senate is almost over, and it’s safe to say that the attacks against him are ramping up.

“The Big Pharma attacks are in the holding pen. They’re waiting to be unleashed,” Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” warns, adding, “I want to be very clear here. We cannot successfully ‘Make America Great Again,’ unless we also ‘Make America Healthy Again.’”

Leading up to his confirmation, the Wall Street Journal editorial board published an op-ed this past weekend titled, "Why RFK Jr. is dangerous to public health." The subhead then goes on to say that "he’s made millions from referring clients to trial lawyers, and he advocates mass tort litigation that would ruin the vaccine industry."

“What they’re trying to say is RFK Jr. supports removing the liability protections that shield vaccine manufacturers from any responsibility if they create a product that harms a child. So if a child gets a vaccine and that child is harmed, the vaccine industry has no accountability. They don’t have any responsibility for their own product,” Wheeler explains.

RFK Jr. himself has explained this before, in similar terms.

“What I would do is I would get rid of that immunity. I would lift the immunity and make them accountable and make them responsible, because that’s the only way to ensure the safety of this product. They haven’t paid anything with vaccines, because vaccines are immune from liability. So you cannot, no matter how negligent that company is, no matter how reckless they are, no matter how grievous your injury — you can’t sue them,” RFK Jr. said in a recent interview with Cenk Uygur of “The Young Turks.”

“Name any other health care related, anything, where this same principle applies. You can’t, because it doesn’t exist,” Wheeler says, noting that this began under President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s when vaccine manufacturers were “twisting his arm” by threatening the removal of vaccines from the market unless they had immunity.

“So vaccine manufacturers lost the incentive to make sure that their products were safe at all,” she continues, adding, “Why on earth, unless you are a scrupulous, ethical, good, moral person, why would a company that’s run by unscrupulous, unethical, evil, immoral people care if their products harm people if they don’t have any responsibility for that?”

