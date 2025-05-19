Casey Means for surgeon general — and why we MUST support her

President Donald Trump’s nomination of Dr. Casey Means for surgeon general has divided those within the Make America Healthy Again movement, and Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” knows exactly where she stands.

“I support her very strongly, not because I agree with her on every single health-related conclusion that she draws,” Wheeler says. “But that’s OK, because I can’t think of a single doctor or person in the MAHA movement or political activist or politician that I agree with 100%. That just doesn’t exist.”

“So when I’m analyzing these picks, I say, ‘Does this person get it?’ And because I’m not looking for identical ideological conformity, I ask, ‘Is this person a net positive to the MAHA movement? Are they more right than they are wrong? And when I look at these different people through those two lenses,” she continues, “that tells me whether someone is going to be effective in this position.”

“And so, applying this framework to Casey Means, the answer to me seems very obvious. The answer to me is, ‘Casey Means gets it,’” she adds.

And Means made that clear in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, where she made it clear that lifestyle, processed food, and environmental toxins are a massive part of the skyrocketing disease epidemic.

“Casey Means is not only very passionate but very knowledgeable about ridding the United States and our families, our neighborhoods, our food, of these very pesticides,” Wheeler says.

However, Means has come under fire for her medical credentials — or lack thereof — but Wheeler doesn’t see a problem with it.

“I don’t care whether she has an active medical license,” Wheeler says. “Some of the best health care practitioners don’t have medical licenses, because to have a medical license doesn’t mean that you have a monopoly on health-related knowledge. It means that you’ve been given a pat on the head by medical schools, which are funded by and bought off by Big Pharma.”

