Feminist propagandist Chappell Roan is dead wrong about women, happiness, and children

Anti-natalist propaganda is in full swing as usual, as the wildly popular “Call Her Daddy” podcast recently featured singer Chappell Roan telling host Alex Cooper that no one she knows with children is happy.

“All of my friends who have kids are in hell. I don’t know anyone, I actually don’t know anyone who's happy and has children at this age,” Roan explained. “I literally have not met anyone who’s happy, anyone who has like light in their eyes, anyone who has slept. All of my friends who have kids are in hell.”

Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show,” who is wife and a mother herself, couldn’t disagree more.

“Sounds like your friends suck. Sounds like you need new friends if all your friends who have kids are in hell. This is a feminist narrative, and it’s also just not true,” Wheeler says, before pulling out the receipts to prove it.

In a General Social Survey from 2022, the happiest women in the United States were married women with children — and it’s not even close.

39.5% of married women with children reported being “very happy,” while 47.6% of married women with children reported being “pretty happy.” Only 12.9% of married women with children reported being “not too happy.”

Only 21.5% of unmarried women with no children reported being “very happy,” while nearly twice as many unmarried women with no children reported being “not too happy” at 24.6%.

Wheeler believes that Roan’s own anecdotal account may have a lot more to do with the kinds of lifestyles her friends are more likely to be living.

“If her friends are trying to live a selfish lifestyle, if they are trying to drink a lot, and do drugs, and go out to the bars at night, and their children are inconvenient to their hedonistic lifestyle, then yeah, they might not be happy with children,” Wheeler says.

“Or if they are allowing their children to be undisciplined, and if they are feeding their children garbage food that poisons their brain and over-vaccinating them and giving them too much technology and they’re out of control, yeah, maybe they’re annoying, but all of this comes back to the parent, not the child,” she adds.

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.