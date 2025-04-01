Liz Wheeler REVEALS ‘excruciating’ childbirth scare with ‘traditional’ medicine

While 33 weeks pregnant with her second child, Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” began experiencing what she calls a “strange symptom” — when she’d lie down to take a nap, her heart would start racing.

When she reached out for medical help, none of the midwives she’d been working with were on call — so she had to seek help from a midwife who was “not particularly natural-minded.”

“As you know, medical providers look at things through a lens of liability. Again, you can blame them as individuals or you can blame the system, because how else are they supposed to operate when we have such a litigious society,” Wheeler tells Dr. Stu and midwife Blyss on the “Birthing Instincts” podcast.

This midwife began insisting that Wheeler had a blood clot, which Wheeler and her husband, who’s a medical provider, had already ruled out.

“She wouldn’t see me until I went to the emergency room to make sure that I didn’t have a blood clot before she would listen to my baby’s heartbeat, and it turned out to be a six-hour experience,” she explains, adding, “Of course, I didn’t have a blood clot.”

However, during the six-hour workup, it was discovered that Wheeler had some form of infection, which she had no symptoms for.

“I was just looking to get home, but they had me hooked up to the straps and they were like, ‘You’re having contractions every two minutes,’” she says, recalling that this is when they said they needed to do a cervical check on her.

“This is the moment that if I could redo everything about this situation, I should have been like, ‘Trust yourself Liz, trust your body, trust your intuition, trust your knowledge, decline it and go home and go to bed.’ That’s what I should have done,” she continues.

“It was the most painful, most excruciating, most brutal cervical check I’ve ever experienced,” she says. “Within 90 seconds of that cervical check I had a real contraction, it put me into labor, and I started having active labor contractions coming every 90 seconds where I couldn’t speak.”

This is when the hospital, because it doesn't have an advanced NICU for babies born before 36 weeks, called an ambulance to haul her off to another hospital.

When Wheeler’s doula showed up, she began rubbing Wheeler’s back.

“I ended up falling asleep while she was rubbing me, and the contractions stopped. They completely stopped,” Wheeler explains. “I spent the next three days in the hospital, them monitoring me. They gave me another shot of that steroid, which, by the way, totally tweaked me out for like a week.”

Wheeler ended up carrying the baby for several more weeks and was able to give birth without needing the NICU.

“Here’s the thing that really triggered me. They were blaming the pre-term labor on this [infection], and I was like, ‘No, this preterm labor was because of this really, yes, really vigorous, really invasive, cervical check,’” she says.

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.