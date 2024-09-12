'Chilling': Exorcist claims there are 5 specific demons controlling American culture

“Our entire country feels like it's in the grips of some kind of demonic force,” says Liz Wheeler.

She’s certainly not alone in this feeling.

Glenn Beck has underlined for years the demonic oppression that plagues America and has even shared a vision God gave him that confirmed this for him.

Tucker Carlson’s tune has also changed lately , as he’s begun to speak into the spirituality that dominates American politics.

It seems there’s a growing awareness of what’s outlined in Ephesians 6:12: “For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places."

Liz, however, shares a video from Catholic priest and exorcist Chad Ripperger, who claims there are five specific demons that are behind the chaos we’re watching unfold in America today.

Liz points to multiple examples of what she calls demonic oppression: “the transgender ideology being targeted at our children”; “abortion”; “critical race theory that tells white children that they are inherently racist because of the color of their skin and tells black children that they are inherently oppressed because of the color of their skin"; “Marxism and communism”; “this anti-natalist, anti-child movement”; “the celebration of hedonistic and often perverted sexual hookups”; and “the desecration of marriage.”

“You look at this cultural landscape” and you wonder, “are politicians actually that powerful?”

“No, politicians are not powerful enough on their own to propagate the evil that we are seeing in our society today,” says Liz.

“According to Father Ripperger, there are five demons who are controlling our culture” – all of whom are “generals” that “are immediately hierarchically underneath Satan” and “the ones who execute his plans.”

The first is named Baal. “His principal function is to get cultures to succumb to impurity, primarily through fornication.”

Asmodeus: “He’s the demon of homosexuality in men.”

Leviathan: “The demon of homosexuality in men but of the masculine kind.”

The Spirit of Lilith: “The more seductive form of female homosexuality.”

Baphomet: “The demon of child sacrifice – abortion.”

“They shot down the fornication laws, and so they delivered us into the hands of Baal. Then they had Roe v. Wade and delivered us into the hands of Baphomet, and then they allowed gay marriage, and so now our country politically is in the hold of the top five demons in hell other than Satan,” Ripperger stated.

To hear more, watch the clip above.

