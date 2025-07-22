Male wielding 2 knives caught on police bodycam video jumping from window, running at cop, stabbing officer

Police in Amherst, New York, earlier this month responded to a 911 call for a domestic violence-related incident in the 4800 block of North Bailey Avenue, officials said. Amherst is about 20 minutes northeast of Buffalo.

Police on Thursday released bodycam video showing what happened after officers arrived at the residence in question around 5 p.m. July 12.

Video appears to show a male jumping out of a window from the rear of the house:

Video then shows the male running toward one of the officers armed with a knife in each hand, WIVB-TV reported.

Amherst Police Chief Scott Chamberlin told the station that the suspect was upon the officer "within two seconds."

Police said 26-year-old Rayquell M. Grant stabbed Amherst Police Officer Aidan Vangelov twice — once in the shoulder and once in the arm, WIVB reported.

Officer Vangelov and another responding officer, Lt. Matthew Lobuglio, opened fire on Grant, police said, adding that a taser was initially deployed but didn’t connect.

Bodycam video also shows the officers attending to the suspect's wounds, and one of the officers bleeding from his left arm.

You can view the bodycam video below.

Content warning: Police said in the YouTube description of the bodycam video that it may contain strong language and images that some may find disturbing:

Officer Vangelov was treated for stab wounds to his arm at the Erie County Medical Center, and Grant was taken to the same facility for gunshot wounds to his chest and arm, officials told WIVB in a separate story.

"My office conducted a thorough review of the officer-involved shooting," Erie County District Attorney Mike Keane said in a statement, according to the station. "We have determined that the actions of the police officers were justified. The members of the Amherst Police Department who fired the shots that resulted in injuries to the defendant have been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing."

Grant was charged Friday with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, and second-degree assault in connection with the incident, officials added to WIVB.

Grant allegedly was wanted for failure to appear in court on a pending domestic violence-related case before the incident unfolded, officials added to the station.

Grant was being held without bail, WIVB said, adding that the charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

