Mainstream media has new talking points about what Trump is up to

The first six months into President Donald Trump's second term have been strong, with early victories, including the southern border being secured and the One Big Beautiful Bill Act becoming law.

'There's zero self-reflection.'

The mainstream media appears to be on the same page with one another, however, with similar headlines pushing the idea that Trump is talking about several other topics to "distract" from the Epstein files.

"Critics say Trump trying to distract from Epstein by talking about everything but that" — ABC News

"As MAGA world focuses on Epstein, Trump seeks focus on anything else" — the Washington Post

"Trump administration delves into MAGA distractions in deviation from the so-called Epstein files" — the Independent

"Trump’s wildly fascistic posting spree isn’t just a distraction from Epstein" — Rolling Stone

"CNN’s Erin Burnett nails the playbook behind Donald Trump’s Epstein distraction blitz" — HuffPost

While the controversy over the Epstein files has caused great debate with Trump's base, other pressing issues have sprung up in the weeks since the leaked Epstein memo from the Department of Justice. The mainstream media might call Trump's actions "distractions," but others note they are par for the course for Trump's leadership style.

Curtis Houck, managing editor of the Media Research Center's NewsBusters, said this lock-in-step approach from major news media organizations is nothing new.

"There's zero self-reflection or chance to cry uncle. Incredibly, doing so might help them regain a modicum of credibility. Instead, these partisan tools go into character assassination mode of the person sharing said information and/or claim they're invalid due to its timing," he told Blaze Media.

"Here, the Russian collusion hoax has been nearly a decade in the making, and they're surely not going to stop now. The liberal media and their allies in elected office and the deep state can say whatever they want about the timing in correlation with the Epstein hubbub, but the American people are tired of excuses," Houck continued. "Director [Tulsi] Gabbard and her team provided a stunning, one-stop shop for what happened with the Obama regime and how their plan was so easily given birth in the liberal media."

As for the release of files related to the Jeffery Epstein case, Trump has already ordered the DOJ to release the relevant case files to the public as soon as possible.

