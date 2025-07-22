Leftists go full conspiracy theorists after Stephen Colbert’s show is canceled

After 11 seasons of Stephen Colbert’s political commentary, “The Late Show” on CBS has come to an end — and while leftist politicians are in disbelief, BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere is not even close to surprised.

“Before we start our show, I want to let you know something that I found out just last night. Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending ‘The Late Show’ in May,” Colbert told his audience.

“It’s not just the end of our show, but it’s the end of ‘The Late Show’ on CBS. I’m not being replaced. This is all just going away,” he added.

A CBS News executive said in a statement that the show's cancellation wasn’t “related in any way to the show’s performance, content, or other matter happening at Paramount.”

“Now, obviously, the first thing you do is you jump to the big conspiracy theory, right?” Burguiere says on “Stu Does America.” “We’re told all the time that we on the right are the big conspiracy theorists. Of course, it’s not just like podcasters on the left going to conspiracy theories. It’s like mainstream left-wing politicians.”

Unsurprisingly, one of those left-wing politicians is Elizabeth Warren.

“CBS canceled Colbert’s show just THREE DAYS after Colbert called out CBS parent company Paramount for its $16M settlement with Trump — a deal that looks like bribery. America deserves to know if his show was canceled for political reasons,” Warren wrote in a post on X.

“Fascinating, of course, because the whole show was political. The whole thing was political. They didn’t care about that show being political because it benefited them the entire time. Now that politics might be getting in their way, they don’t like it so much,” Stu comments.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) also joined in to theorize on the cancellation of Colbert’s show, posting on X , “People deserve to know if this is a politically motivated attack on free speech.”

Stacey Abrams also opined over the CBS show’s cancellation, posting several photos of herself on the show.

“Maybe that’s part of the problem, that he invited you on this,” Stu laughs.

Want more from Stu?

To enjoy more of Stu's lethal wit, wisdom, and mockery, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.