Kamala’s COVID vaccine mandate was memory-holed — why Americans must know her stance NOW

Less than three years ago, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris attempted to force the entirety of the country to get the COVID mRNA vaccine — which was an experimental shot — by threatening the loss of people's jobs.

Such a grotesque display of government overreach cannot, and should not, be forgotten by Americans as they head to the polls this November.

“Kamala and Biden used the administrative state of the federal government to do their dirty work. They used an agency called OSHA to threaten employers. They tried to force all businesses, including small businesses, to be the enforcers of this vaccine mandate,” Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” explains.

“If employers didn’t mandate that their employees, you and I, be vaxxed, then the employer would face penalties from this agency of the executive branch of the federal government,” Wheeler comments.

The Supreme Court wasn’t having it, and it was fortunately overturned.

“It’s unconstitutional, it’s egregious tyranny, it’s a violation of your medical freedom and mine,” Wheeler says, though she can’t believe it hasn’t been brought up to the Democratic nominee for president, Kamala Harris.

“This vaccine mandate was imposed by Kamala and Biden. Kamala and Biden made up this tyrannical mandate. Kamala and Biden tried to enforce this on businesses. Kamala and Biden threatened you with being fired from your job if you didn’t comply with his mandate. So why is nobody asking Kamala about this on the campaign trail?” Wheeler asks.

“Let me tell you specifically how to ask Kamala about this,” she continues. “Madam Vice President, do you agree with the Supreme Court that the OSHA vaccine mandate is illegal? It has to be asked in just that way, because if Kamala says yes, she agrees with the Supreme Court, then she admits that she tried to tyrannize you.”

“If Kamala says no, she doesn’t agree with the Supreme Court, then she admits she thinks it's perfectly OK to do what she did to mandate a vaccine on you,” Wheeler adds. “She wants to be president, God forbid, she must be asked, she must answer this question.”

