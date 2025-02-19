The ‘judicial insurrection’ can and must be stopped

The lawfare against President Donald Trump didn’t end once he took back the Oval Office — and Josh Hammer, host of “The Josh Hammer Show” and “America on Trial,” is well aware.

“What is up with these activist judges?” Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” asks Hammer. “Do they have the authority, based on their position on these federal benches, to issue these nationwide injunctions that are overruling Trump’s executive orders?”

Wheeler is referring to the judges ruling against Trump’s latest executive orders, including birthright citizenship. Trump has issued an executive order seeking to terminate birthright citizenship.

“They do not have the ability to actually self-execute their orders. Frankly, even the U.S. Marshals, which are the closest thing that the federal judiciary has to officers of the law to enforce their orders,” Hammer explains, “even the U.S. Marshals are actually cabined under Article II, not Article III.”

Hammer notes that the first section of Article III of the Constitution establishes the federal judiciary, adding that what’s happening now in opposition to Trump’s leadership is “a judicial insurrection.”

“The left has kind of normalized the use of the term insurrection. We might as well just take them where their mouths are and kind of then just sling it back in their direction,” Hammer says.

“The nationwide injunction ruling is probably the number-one most pressing priority here, because without a definitive ruling that ends this entire charade, this judicial insurrection there, the executive branch is effectively brought to a halt,” he explains.

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.