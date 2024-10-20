SHOCKING: FBI BUSTED for sketchy crime data

President of the Crime Prevention Research Center John R. Lott Jr. has stumbled across some seriously sketchy data released by the FBI.

“We all remember the infamous fact-check in the presidential debate when Donald Trump was talking about increasing crime rates and ABC News was like, ‘There has not been increasing crime rates according to the FBI,’” Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” tells John.

“This, you have found, is false,” she adds.

“The FBI every September puts out its data for the preceding year. And I noticed, just by comparing the excel files that they put out for last year and this year, for 2022 and 2023, that there were large changes that had occurred in their data,” he explains.

“They have a footnote that says they’ve revised or I guess updated the data for 2022, but beyond that, they mentioned nothing about the change,” he adds.

While David Muir, the moderator of the ABC News debate between former president Trump and Vice President Harris, was citing statistics from this data — John tells Wheeler that the FBI “missed over 880,000 violent crimes.”

“They missed 1,699 murders, over 10,000 rapes, missed 33,000 robberies, and missed 37,000 aggravated assaults. And for property crimes, they missed 198,000 property crimes that they hadn’t included in their numbers,” he explains.

“So when you say that 1,699 murders were missed, what does that mean?”

“Well, it’s kind of a black box. They don’t explain what happened, they just give you the data,” he says.

“It’s so deceptive. It’s also I think a good reminder when the mainstream media and the left have told us, it’s a form of gaslighting actually, over the course of the past year, every time a conservative has said, ‘Listen, our cities are facing an increase in violent crime where our neighborhoods aren’t as safe,’ and the left said, ‘Oh, violent crime is going down,’” Wheeler comments.

“We should follow our guts,” she continues. “We know that the violent crime rate is not going down.”

