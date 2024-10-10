How FEMA is replicating COVID’s playbook

As disaster strikes America yet again, the government response is leaving many citizens with déjà vu — specifically from the COVID-19 lockdowns.

“We are told by President Biden that we have no money left, FEMA is out of money. Alejandro Mayorkas, the DHS secretary says, ‘You know, we don’t have anything left for hurricane season, our budget is completely depleted.’ But what did they do? They gave over a billion dollars to build illegal alien welcome centers,” Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” comments.

“Then we’re told when we criticize the government, we are told by the FEMA administrator, her name is Deanne Criswell, that our response criticizing FEMA’s response is dangerous,” Wheeler says, noting it’s much like the demonization of those who rejected the government's response during COVID-19.



In a recent interview with George Stephanopoulos, Criswell claimed that the negative response has “a tremendous impact on the comfort level of our own employees to be able to go out there.”

“It’s also demoralizing to all of the first responders that have been out there in their communities helping people,” Criswell continued, adding, “When you have this dangerous rhetoric like you’re hearing, it creates fear in our own employees.”

Wheeler is horrified.

“George Stephanopoulos is doing exactly what the feds did with the Gretchen Whitmer fed-napping. When Gretchen Whitmer locked down her state during COVID-19, she had lockdowns. She prohibited people from traveling from A to B. She forced people to wear masks, and they had the feds basically entrapped,” Wheeler says.

“They created this situation with a bunch of homeless people, drug addicts, and ne’er-do-wells and had them stage, or attempt to stage, a kidnapping of the governor. And the reason that they did this wasn’t because this group of ne’er-do-wells would have actually staged their kidnapping had not the feds suggested it, given them money to do it, encouraged them, and drove them to the location,” she continues.

“The reason they did that is so that they could criticize anybody who dissented from the COVID lockdown narrative and say, ‘Oh, well you must want to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer,’” she says, adding, “That’s exactly what they’re trying to do to us right now.”

